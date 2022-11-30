Swedish central bank to end Ukraine agreement on Dec. 21

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The sign for Sweden’s central bank is pictured in Stockholm, Sweden, August 12, 2016. Picture taken August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Violette Goarant/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) – The Swedish central bank said on Wednesday it will end a foreign exchange agreement with its Ukrainian counterpart (NBU) on Dec. 21. “The demand for exchanging hryvnia has declined substantially now and NBU has therefore announced that they wish to cancel the agreements with the Riksbank and other European central banks,” the Swedish Riksbank said in a statement.