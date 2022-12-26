Suven Pharma MD on selling 50% stake to Advent, open offer & running the business

“We want a combination where a financial cum strategic partner will come into the picture. Advent has a platform called Cohance which can increase our bandwidth and offer more services to the customers. They wanted the controlling stake. It was not our intent in the beginning but we want to have a better bandwidth in the management and we agreed to it but the business will be run by us as usual because that is the reason why they got this stake in the first place,” says Venkateswarlu Jasti, MD,

Have the promoters decided to sell their complete ownership in Suven Pharma to Advent?

It is only for them to acquire the controlling stake with the open offer.

How much stake would you be selling and at what consideration has the stake been sold?

It is Rs 12,600 crore market valuation and around 50% will be sold.

Any reason why you are not exiting the business completely as you have sold the majority stake to Advent?

There are two reasons. We were looking for a strategic player to come into picture but unfortunately we do not have that luxury. So we want a combination where a financial cum strategic partner will come into the picture. Advent has a platform called Cohance which can increase our bandwidth and offer more services to the customers.

That is the reason why we went in there and got it. They wanted the controlling stake. It was not our intent in the beginning but we want to have a better bandwidth in the management and all the stuff we agreed to but the business will be run by us as usual because that is the reason why they got this stake in the first place.



How many seats will Advent get once your transaction closes? Will there be a change at the top management level and what happens to the remaining promoter stake? Are you committed to stick to that stake?

I am keeping my stake as is but there is no change as of now and some changes will happen post the acquisition. But right now, there are not any changes either in the management or in the style of business. It is business as usual and it will be done by us. They are taking this to increase their bandwidth and also for us to develop the revenues and will be EPS accretive. All these things will come and create value for us and to the shareholders and mainly the customers who will get more offerings from our platforms. That is why we have joined together.

Historically, in pharma transactions in India, there are two type of deals. One where promoters exit completely in favour of a strategic partner or in favour of a PE investor or the second type of transactions where stake is sold in business or product portfolios which are held by subsidiaries. Given that you have clarity on the product pipeline and wanted a strategic partner, why have you not decided to sell a majority stake at a subsidiary level to Advent?

There is no subsidiary level. The only wholly-owned subsidiary is Casper Pharma which we have acquired recently, there is only very rarely an order. It will be nothing as of today and there is nothing like selling in a subsidiary. It is the main company and they want us to run the thing that is why we need not sell the whole thing.

We thought it is better we get this thing done and before it is too late that is also one of the reasons.

Two portions really caught my attention as far as the press release is concerned. One is that Advent intents to explore the merger of its portfolio company Cohance with Suven going forward and secondly that Advent will also be making an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake. What is the visibility when it comes to this merger and what is the timeline for the open offer?

The open offer is immediate because if they are taking more than 25%, automatically they have this open offer. They have already announced the open offer and with respect to the merger, that is only part of the thought process. Even without the merger, the platforms can be used synergistically and if the merger takes place, then it will be value accretion and doubling of the revenues and it will be EPS accretive not only to shareholders but also the offerings to the customers. But that will take time. But the open offer is with immediate effect as per the regulations.

Can you walk us through incrementally what this brings to the table for shareholders?

This is not Suven Life Sciences. That is a different listed company. This is . We have built a great CDMO which caters to the needs of the innovators and a lot of projects are in the pipeline that might mature into commercialisation.

For that we need more capacity building and also more offerings in our portfolio to increase our business and we plan to do that organically by using this existing platform of Advent. We have almost doubled the capacities in all aspects and we can take any positive surprises that come out of the development or the innovators and that will be a win-win situation for the shareholders and customers, so they can have the offerings from end to end in all aspects from the early stage discovery to the final API and the formulations in this process. That is the whole process and that’s why we thought of having a financial cum strategic partnership with Advent.

Should the minority shareholders get excited that Advent brings cash on the table which is money as well as a strategic partnership? A lot of product pipelines will move from phase-1 to phase-2 and finally to the API stage. How far away are you from hitting a jackpot by getting the original filings going?

Yes, the big thing is since in Suven Pharma, all the intellectual property is owned by the innovators and the products are theirs, any success in moving the molecule into the market will give us a good offtake in the outsourcing activity and a huge revenue. For that, we do not need to wait. We will have an additional capacity to take care of it.

And yes, shareholders will be happy because the size of the business will almost double when it comes together,

