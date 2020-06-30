Suspects Sought in Weapon Offense at 1400 Block Cedar Street by MPD

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the 1400 block of Cedar Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:45 am, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects discharged firearms at the victim and then fled the scene in the vehicle. The victim was not struck by gunfire.

Anyone who can identify these individuals and/or the vehicle of interest, or who has information in reference to this case should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

