Suspects Sought in Denim Shop Burglary by Richmond Police

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) Richmond Police Department detectives need the public’s assistance to identify the four individuals who burgled a denim shop earlier this month.

At approximately 2:25 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the four suspects cut a hole in the exterior wall of a denim shop, located in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike, entered the building and stole merchandise and cash. The burglars took some denim items but mostly stole pairs of athletic shoes.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or anyone with information about the merchandise or this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective M. Williams at (804) 646-1007 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

