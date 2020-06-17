Suspect Sought for Destroying DC Gvt. Property 1500 Block H Street, Northwest

Suspect Sought in a Destruction of DC Government Property Offense: 1500 Block of H Street, Northwest

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Destruction of DC Government Property offense that occurred on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the 1500 block of H Street, Northwest.

Between approximately 9:00 pm and 11:00 pm, the suspect destroyed an MPD police vehicle at the listed location. The suspect then fled the scene.

