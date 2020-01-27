Suspect, Peter Rodriguez Arrested in San Jose’s 3rd Homicide of 2020

San Jose, CA (STL.News) The San Jose Police Department is investigating the City’s 3rd homicide of 2020. On Saturday, January 25, 2020, at about 5:24 AM, San Jose police officers responded to a welfare check in the 2000 block of Mondigo Avenue San Jose. The caller, who was later determined to be suspect Peter Rodriguez, asked police to check on the victim at the above location, whom he said he had not spoken to for several hours. When officers arrived at the residence, they located an adult female victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives conducted follow-up investigation and identified suspect Peter Rodriguez as the person responsible for the murder of the victim. The suspect was taken into custody in San Jose and subsequently booked into Santa Clara County Jail for murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation as well as the relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they confirm the victim’s identity and notify next of kin.