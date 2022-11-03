Suella Braverman flies into migrant centre on a Chinook helicopter and is prepared to ‘face the music’ over crisis

SUELLA Braverman flew in a Chinook chopper to Dover this afternoon to visit border patrol officers and a migrant centre amid the growing small boats crisis.

The visit came as Jeremy Hunt vowed the Home Secretary is ready to “face the music” over the chaotic situation.

3 Suella Braverman arrives in Kent to visit the Manston migrant centre Credit: AFP

3 The Chinook chopper on the ground in Kent Credit: PA

3 Manston migrants pose for cameras as Suella Braverman arrived for a visit Credit: Getty

Ms Braverman has come under fire this week following reports of massive overcrowding at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent.

MPs have also blasted the Home Secretary for hiding from the media to avoid facing tough questions.

Conditions at Manston rapidly deteriorated this week, with officials describing the venue as “extremely concerning”.

The facility has capacity for 1,000 people, who are only supposed to be there for two days before being shipped to hotels or hostels.

But on Monday the centre’s population ballooned to 3,000.

MPs and charities have demanded Ms Braverman answer for the situation, as well as the skyrocketing number of migrants arriving illegally on small boats.

Last Sunday 468 came to Britain by boat, after nearly 1,000 came on Saturday.

There are predictions the overall number of Channel crossings could hit 60,000 by the year’s end.

The overwhelming numbers are putting huge pressure on the asylum system, which has reached breaking point.

This morning Climate Minister Graham Stuart admitted Manston was not operating legally and said “none of us are comfortable with it”.

But this afternoon the Chancellor backed Ms Braverman’s attempts to get a grip of the situation and face accountability.

He said: “We have a system that isn’t working and it’s got particularly bad in the last couple of years.

“You look at the number of small boat crossings, they’ve shot up in the last few years, and we’re determined to grip that problem.”

“The Home Secretary did a number of public appearances this week in Parliament.

“She’s been prepared to face the music this week and I’m sure you’ll continue to have a chance to ask her questions.”

In Dover Ms Braverman discussed Channel crossings with Border Force patrollers.

She then headed to Manston to “speak with staff and receive an update on the situation on the ground”.

Rishi Sunak has described the migrant crisis as a “serious and escalating problem” and admitted that “not enough” asylum claims are being processed.

But the PM insisted the government trying hard to finally get a grip on the situation.