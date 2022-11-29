Stocks to buy today: 8 short-term trading ideas by experts for 30 November 2022

The Indian market opened higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose more than 100 points while the Nifty50 held steady above 18,600 levels in the morning trade.

We have collated stocks from various experts for traders who have a short-term trading horizon:Expert: Nagaraj Shetti, Technical, and Derivative Analyst, Securities told ETBureau

: Buy | Target Rs 1125 | Stop Loss Rs 1025

Price has moved up after a range-bound action. Price is in an attempt of an upside breakout.

: Buy | Target Rs 1035 | Stop Loss Rs 945

The stock price has been in an uptrend as per the positive chart pattern like higher tops and bottoms

Expert: Kunal Bothra, Market Expert told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 2950| Stop Loss Rs 2700

: Buy | Target Rs 2800 | Stop Loss Rs 2675

: Buy | Target Rs 90 | Stop Loss Rs 77

Expert: Nooresh Merani, an independent technical analyst told ETNow

: Buy | Target Rs 110 | Stop Loss Rs 90

: Buy | Target Rs 1000| Stop Loss Rs 880

L&T Finance Holdings: Buy | Target Rs 100| Stop Loss Rs 85

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)