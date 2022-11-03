Stocks in the news: Titan, Hero Moto, HDFC, Wipro, Adani Enterprises and Voda Idea

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 7.5 points, or 0.04 per cent lower at 18,107, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start on Friday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Titan, Cipla, Britannia:

, Cipla, , Marico, , GAIL (India), TVS Motors Company, Tube Investment of India, Cummins India, , , and Escorts Kubota are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.





Hero MotoCorp: The country’s largest two-wheeler maker reported a 9 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 682 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to enhanced expenses and a slight dip in sales during the period. It had reported a net profit of Rs 748 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

HDFC: The merger-bound mortgage major reported an 18 per cent growth in net income to Rs 4,454 crore in the September quarter, mainly driven by higher retail loan sales that hit an eight-year high of 36 per cent.

Wipro: The IT company has roped in former senior executive of Capgemini Amit Choudhary as its chief operating officer and member of the executive board. Based in New York, Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency, helping drive sustainable growth at Wipro.

Adani Enterprises: Gautam Adani’s conglomerate’s flagship firm reported more than doubling of its September quarter net profit on the back of strong performance at its integrated resources management and airports divisions. It posted net profit of Rs 460.94 crore in July-September compared to Rs 212.41 crore profit in the same period a year back.





Vodafone Idea: The debt-ridden telecom operator reported widening of consolidated loss to Rs 7,595.5 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a loss of Rs 7,132.3 crore in the same period a year ago.



SRF: The chemicals firm said its board has approved investment of Rs 604 crore for setting up four new plants and capacity expansion of existing facilities. SRF said its board has approved investment for setting up of four new plants and capacity enhancement of an existing plant to produce various speciality chemicals at an estimated cost of Rs 604 crore.

Indian Hotels Company: The Tata Group’s hotel arm signed 55-room SeleQtions hotel in Munnar, Kerala. A brownfield project, this hotel is a management contract with CRB Hotels & Resorts.





: The auto components player reported a 39.42 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 201.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, driven by higher sales. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 144.32 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Welspun Corp: The metal pipe player posted a loss of Rs 63.18 crore for the quarter ended September, mainly on account of increased expenses. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 55.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Adani Total Gas: The city-based gas distribution firm reported a 12 per cent drop in its September quarter net profit as higher gas price hurt margins. Net profit of Rs 139 crore in July-September compared with Rs 159 crore profit a year back.

Raymond: The diversified group reported over a two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.95 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on improved growth across its business segments. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 56.15 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

: The cement player reported 29.21 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 61.79 crore for September quarter 2022-23 on account of rise in fuel cost. The company had posted a profit of Rs 87.29 crore for the year-ago period.

: The quick service restaurant operator reported a 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.83 crore in the second quarter ended September. It had reported a net profit of Rs 46.59 crore in the year-ago period.



The company, which is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India that includes Pizza Hut,KFC and Costa Coffee.

Blue Star: The air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm reported a 35.58 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.64 crore for the second quarter ended September 30 on higher sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Bank of India: The state-owned lender reported a nearly 10 per cent decline in net income to Rs 960 crore for the September 2022 quarter on higher provisioning, which more than doubled to Rs 1,912 crore.

Ethos: The India’s largest chain of luxury watch boutiques clocked five-fold year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 13.6 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by robust demand and focused marketing initiatives.

Indian Bank: The state-run lender reported 13 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 1,225 crore for September quarter 2022-23 as provisions for bad loans fell. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,089 crore for the year-ago period.

Sanofi India: The drug firm reported a net profit of Rs 131 crore for the third quarter ended September 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the July-September quarter of last year.

: The ship building company has received an order of about Rs 1,000 crore to construct vessels from a European client. The completion time for the project is 35 months.

UCO Bank: The state-owned lender reported a more than two-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 504.52 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as fall in bad loans resulted in lesser provisioning requirement. The bank had reported a net profit of Rs 205.39 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Ajanta Pharma: The Drug maker reported a 20 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 156.6 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, impacted by higher expenses and lower sales in the US generics market. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 195.94 crore in the same period last fiscal.





: The realty player reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.7 crore for the quarter ended September on higher expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 6.5 crore in the year-ago period.

: The heavy electrical equipment player reported a net profit of Rs 8.73 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had reported a loss of Rs 8.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.





: The lenders of debt-ridden firm will meet on Friday to decide on the newly introduced ‘Challenge Mechanism’ clause in the resolution process. The ‘Challenge Mechanism’ gives lenders the power to oppose any resolution plan as and when they want.

Filatex Fashions: The textile player intends to acquire 51 per cent of the equity share capital in Isabella, Srilanka for a consideration of $7.55 million. Isabella is into the business of Manufacturing Apparels and related Products in Srilanka.

