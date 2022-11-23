Stocks in the news: Keystone Realtors, IndiGo, BASF, Inox Leisure and Apollo Tyres

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 97 points, or 0.53 per cent higher at 18,474, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

Keystone Realtors: The Rustomjee Group’s real estate company will make its Dalal Street debut on Thursday as the company issued shares in the range of Rs 514-541 apeice between November 14-16 to raise Rs 635 crore via initial public offering (IPO), which was subscribed more than twice.

: The operator of IndiGo launched flight services to Portugal and Switzerland via Istanbul under its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines. These new routes and frequencies, effective from November 23, will offer new options and more capacity for customers exploring travel between India and Europe.

: The chemicals player has appointed Alexander Gerding as its managing director, effective from January 1, 2023. He will succeed incumbent Narayan Krishnamohan. Gerding will lead the company for the next five years and will be based in Mumbai.

: The multiplex operator announced to screen live matches of the FIFA World Cup across its 22 multiplexes in 15 cities. It will beam live around 40 matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which commenced earlier this week and will end on December 18.

: The tyre maker announced a sustainable material partnership with Tyromer Inc, which will supply recycled rubber material produced using environmentally sustainable processes to it. Through the partnership, Tyre-Derived Polymer will be used for new tyres.

: The housing finance company said its board of directors will hold a meeting to consider a proposal for payment of ‘interim dividend’ for FY23, on November 28. They will also fix record date for payment of interim dividend, if any.

: The drug maker has received final approval from the US health regulator to market its generic version of famotidine injection indicated to treat ulcers of the stomach and intestines. The approval granted by the USFDA is for famotidine injection of strength 40 mg/4mL and 200 mg/20 mL multiple-dose vials.

: Nalanda India Fund offloaded 4,20,000 shares or 4.2 per cent stake at an average price of Rs 2,561.56 apeice in heavy electrical equipment manufacturer for Rs 111.36 crore through an open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data available with the NSE.

: French auto group Renault has selected as a strategic software scaling partner for its next-generation Software-Defined Vehicle programme. KPIT has two decades of experience in automotive and mobility software, cross-domain competencies, global scale, and ecosystem of alliance partners.

: The construction firm company has received a letter from Adani Road Transport regarding declaration of appointed date as November 3, by Authority for project in Uttar Pradesh. The company will execute civil and associated works on engineering procurement & construction basis.

: Investor Capri Global Holdings has picked 1.58 per cent stake or 13.19 lakh shares in Fino Payments Bank via open market transactions. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 228.77 per share.

SMC Global, : The public sector lender has entered into an agreement with broking partner to serve clients interested in opening savings, demat and trading accounts together. As per the tie-up, savings bank and demat account of clients would be opened at the bank while trading account would be with the SMC Global.

