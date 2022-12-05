Stocks in the news: HDFC, Tata Motors, Vodafone Idea, TVS Motors and IRB Infra

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 76.5 points, or 0.41 per cent lower at 18,733.5, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Tuesday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:

HDFC: , the country’s largest insurer, has increased its stake in HDFC to over 5 per cent following the acquisition of shares from the open market. LIC purchased 1.2 lakh shares from the open market hiking its stake in the company to 5.003 per cent.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major is looking to increase passenger vehicle prices from next month in order to make its model range compliant with stricter emission norms which kick in from April 1 next year. The price revision would also offset the impact of commodity prices, which have remained high for the most part of the year.

Vodafone Idea: Mobile tower company American Tower Corporation (ATC) expressed uncertainty around Vodafone Idea’s intent to clear its dues by January. Last month, shareholders of debt-ridden Vodafone Idea have approved issuing shares worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC Telecom Infrastructure – Indian arm of ATC.

: A promoter entity, Srinivasan Trust, offloaded 25,69,726 shares or 0.54 per cent stake of two wheeler player at an average price of Rs 1,020.03 apiece for Rs 262 crore through an open market transaction, according to the bulk deal data available with the BSE.

: The civil construction company and its InvIT subsidiary IRB Infrastructure Trust, have collectively reported 39 per cent increase in the toll collection in November 2022 on year-on-year basis, across all projects. The company reported toll collection in November is Rs 365.95 crore.

Natco Pharma: The drug firm said it has received a favorable verdict from Delhi High Court in a patent infringement case. A double bench of the High Court of Delhi has dismissed an appeal filed by FMC Corporation, FMC Singapore and FMC India.

JSW Energy: The utility firm said that its arm JSW ReNew Energy has commissioned 27 MW wind energy generation capacity at Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu as part of the first phase of its 450 MW wind project. This is the company’s first greenfield wind power project to be commissioned and is a testament of the group’s project execution capabilities.

: The castinga and forgings player hit out at the board of for recommending shareholders to vote against a resolution demanding a forensic audit of the affairs of the company by an external agency at the upcoming extraordinary general meeting on December 8.

Rainbow Children’s Medicare: British International Investment divested its entire 14.45 per cent stake or 1,46,66,112 shares in multi-speciality pediatric hospital chain at an average price of Rs 735 apiece for an estimated Rs 1,078.48 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data available with NSE.

Transmission: The utility player said its board of directors will be holding a meeting to consider fund raising via NCDs on private placement basis on December 8.

: Billionaire Gautam Adani’s group open offer for media player ended with investors tendering nearly 32 per cent share of the media house despite a deep discount to the stock’s current trading price. The Adani group firm acquired nearly 53.27 lakh share shares of NDTV from the open market at a price band of 294.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The construction and engineering company has secured an order for construction of 5,000 seating capacity public auditorium at Guwahati from PWD, Dispur, Guwahati (Assam). The contract is worth Rs 174.88 crore, taking order inflow during FY23 to Rs 3,962.24 crore till date.

: The FMCG company said its board of directors will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company on December 9.

Industries: The beverage company has entered into Memorandum of Understanding with Apeejay Tea for acquisition of two tea estates in Assam for Rs 109 crore.

: Kishor Biyani’s debt riddet firm’s structured digital database prior to the corporate insolvency resolution process has not been available for verification for the quarter that ended September due to various reasons, including non-cooperation from erstwhile management and lack of administrative arrangements.

: The edible oil company has received order worth Rs 285 crore for supply of 4.9 crore litres of ethanol to oil marketing companies. Its distillery arm has also bagged an order to supply 1.65 crore litres of ethanol to with an order value of Rs 107 crore.

