Stocks in the news: HDFC, Relaxo, Mahindra Finance, Lupin and MTAR Tech

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 157.5 points, or 0.87 per cent lower at 18,005, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a negative start on Thursday. Here are a dozen stocks which may buzz the most in today’s trade:HDFC, Adani Enterprises, , , Vodafone Idea , , , SKF India , Ajanta Pharma, UCO Bank , Sanofi India, Blue Star, and are among the companies that will announce their results for September 2022 quarter today.

Relaxo Footwears: The footwear manufacturer reported a decline of 67.38 per cent in its net profit at Rs 22.40 crore for the second quarter ended September 2022 on account of volume decline and high raw material prices. It had posted a net profit of Rs 68.69 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: The NBFC player reported over 55 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 492 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. In the year ago same quarter ended September 2021, it had posted a net profit of Rs 1,103 crore.

Lupin: The US health regulator has pulled up drug maker for manufacturing lapses, including failure to establish adequate written procedures for cleaning equipment, at its Maharashtra-based plant. In a warning letter, the USFDA has pointed out various lapses at the Tarapur (Thane) plant which produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

dani Transmission: The Adani Group firm reported a 32 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 194 crore in September quarter compared to year ago, mainly due to adverse forex movement adjustment. The company explained in a statement that in the second quarter of FY23, consolidated PAT of Rs 194 crore was lower year on year.

: The cement maker reported a 76.84 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 47 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 203 crore during the July-September quarter a year ago.

JK Cement: Its subsidiary Jaykaycem (Central) has successfully commenced cement grinding capacity of 2 million tonne per annum its newly set up cement manufacturing facilities at Panna, Madhya Pradesh. The clinkerisation is at advanced stage and would to be commissioned shortly.

: The defence company has recorded a 30 per cent rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 24.7 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, driven by top line. Revenue jumped 38.2 perc ent to Rs 126.2 crore compared to the year-ago period.

: The metal company has reported a significant 63 per cent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 151.84 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, impacted by higher inventory, power & fuel cost, and other expenses.

KSB: The compressors and pumps maker recorded almost flat profit at Rs 39 crore for the quarter ended September FY23 against Rs 38.9 crore in same period last year, impacted by margin compression amid higher input cost. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 431.3 crore, up by 17 per cent.

JK Paper: The paper player reported more than two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 326.93 crore in the second quarter of FY23, helped by higher sales volume and enhanced sales realization. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 118.38 crore in the July-September period a year ago.

EIH: The hospitality firm, which runs hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 26.48 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company reported a loss of Rs 34.22 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

& Resorts India: The leisure firm reported a 30 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 41.39 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 impacted by higher expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 59.76 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Nelcast: The Tata Group arm reported a 262 per cent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 12.15 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, supported by topline as well as operating performance. Revenue at Rs 328.52 crore for the quarter increased by 37.4 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

: The petrochemical manufacturing firm reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 11.71 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2022. The company which is a part of the AM International, Singapore, had reported standalone PAT at Rs 119.62 crore during the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

: The electrical utilities reported a 43 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 33.80 crore in the July- September quarter of FY23. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended on September 30.

