Stock market update: Sugar stocks down as market falls

NEW DELHI: Sugar stocks were trading lower on Wednesday at 11:15AM

& Industries(up 2.98%), Ponni Sugars(Erode)(up 2.86%), Kothari Sugars & Chemicals(up 1.20%), Dharani Sugars & Chemicals(up 0.94%), Bannari Amman Sugars(up 0.46%), BAJAJHIND(up 0.45%), Uttam Sugar Mills(up 0.25%) and K.M.Sugar Mills(up 0.19%) were among the top gainers.

Ugar Sugar Works(down 5.48%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries(down 4.07%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries(down 2.77%), Simbhaoli Sugars(down 1.93%), Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals(down 1.70%), Balrampur Chini Mills(down 1.56%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries(down 1.51%), Shree Renuka Sugars(down 1.36%), Sakthi Sugars(down 1.13%) and KCP Sugar & Industries(down 1.08%) were among the top losers.

The NSE Nifty50 index was trading 13.6 points down at 18189.2, while the 30-share BSE Sensex was down 54.41 points at 61130.74 at around 11:15AM.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone(up 4.23%), Coal India(up 3.19%), Adani Enterprises(up 1.87%), IndusInd Bank(up 1.78%), Britannia Industries(up 1.45%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprises(up 1.2%), UPL Ltd(up 1.01%), Dr Reddys Laboratories(up 0.96%), HCL Technologies(up 0.91%) and Hero MotoCorp(up 0.9%) were among the top gainers in the Nifty pack.

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries(down 4.58%), Divis Laboratories(down 3.84%), Power Grid Corporation of India(down 2.65%), Tech Mahindra(down 1.66%), Grasim Industries(down 1.24%), NTPC(down 1.14%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation(down 0.9%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation(down 0.87%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries(down 0.85%) and SBI Life(down 0.83%) were trading in the red.