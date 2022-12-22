Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 1.9% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded negative around 11:05AM(IST)on Friday in a weak market.

Brigade Enterprises(up 1.04 per cent) were among the top gainers.

SOBHA(down 3.47 per cent), Godrej Properties(down 2.99 per cent), Phoenix Mills(down 2.85 per cent), DLF(down 2.77 per cent) and Sunteck Realty(down 2.57 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was down 1.9 per cent at 416.45 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 179.05 points at 17948.3, while the BSE Sensex was down 568.42 points at 60257.8.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 5 were trading in the green, while 45 were in the red.

Shares of , , PNB, IOB and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , Vasa Retail & Overse, . and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Abans Holdings Ltd., , , and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.