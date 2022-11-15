Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.11%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index closed on a negative note on Tuesday.

Shares of Macrotech Developers(up 4.11 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 0.11 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises(down 3.96 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(down 1.09 per cent), Oberoi Realty(down 0.8 per cent), Phoenix Mills(down 0.36 per cent) and DLF(down 0.26 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Realty index closed 0.11 per cent down at 452.8.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 74.25 points at 18403.4, while the BSE Sensex stood up 248.84 points at 61872.99.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 32 ended in the green, while 17 closed in the red.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam, YES Bank, Zomato Ltd., Vodafone Idea and Suzlon Energy were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Vesuvius India, Windsor Machine, Rail Vikas Nigam, Linc Pen Plast and Bohra Industries hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Fusion Micro Finance Ltd., Globus Spirits, Intrasoft Tech, RSWM Ltd and Swastik Pipe Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

