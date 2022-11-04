Stock market update: Nifty Realty index falls 0.1% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded negative around 10:34AM(IST)on Friday in a weak market.

Phoenix Mills(up 1.12 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 0.31 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 0.06 per cent) and DLF(up 0.04 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Oberoi Realty(down 0.95 per cent), Macrotech Developers(down 0.92 per cent), Indiabulls Real Estate(down 0.82 per cent) and Godrej Properties(down 0.54 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was down 0.1 per cent at 441.25 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 25.8 points at 18026.9, while the BSE Sensex was down 132.6 points at 60703.81.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 21 were trading in the green, while 29 were in the red.



Shares of , YES Bank, , UCO Bank and IOB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Gandhi Special,

Rainbow Childrens ., and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while Mega Flex ., , Rel Capital, RelDefEngg and Voltas hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.