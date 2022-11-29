Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.91% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded positive around 10:50AM(IST)on Wednesday in a weak market.

Oberoi Realty(up 2.11 per cent), DLF(up 1.85 per cent), Prestige Estates Projects(up 1.22 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 0.68 per cent) and Godrej Properties(up 0.64 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Macrotech Developers(down 1.09 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was up 0.91 per cent at 447.75 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 5.15 points at 18623.2, while the BSE Sensex was down 10.64 points at 62671.2.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 26 were trading in the green, while 24 were in the red.

Shares of Zomato Ltd., Ltd., , and HUDCO were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of HUDCO, MPS Ltd, , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , ., , Ishan International Ltd. and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.