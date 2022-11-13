Stock market update: Nifty Realty index advances 0.31% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Realty index traded positive around 10:04AM(IST)on Monday in a weak market.

Indiabulls Real Estate(up 1.92 per cent), Oberoi Realty(up 0.9 per cent), DLF(up 0.86 per cent), Brigade Enterprises(up 0.81 per cent) and Macrotech Developers(up 0.36 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Phoenix Mills(down 1.23 per cent) and Godrej Properties(down 0.44 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Realty index was up 0.31 per cent at 449.65 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 11.9 points at 18361.6, while the BSE Sensex was down 46.08 points at 61748.96.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 29 were trading in the green, while 21 were in the red.

