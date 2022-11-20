Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.44% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index traded negative around 10:14AM(IST)on Monday in a weak market.

Ipca Laboratories(up 0.82 per cent), Divis Laboratories(up 0.26 per cent), Gland Pharma(up 0.15 per cent), Laurus(up 0.04 per cent) and Torrent Pharmaceuticals(up 0.01 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.32 per cent), Granules India(down 1.11 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 1.09 per cent), Abbott India(down 1.01 per cent) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals(down 0.7 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Pharma index was down 0.44 per cent at 12804.5 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 128.8 points at 18178.85, while the BSE Sensex was down 448.77 points at 61214.71.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 11 were trading in the green, while 39 were in the red.

Shares of PNB, , Zomato Ltd., and Ltd. were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Archean Chemical Industries Ltd., , UCO Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Arshiya, , Jet Airways, Ltd. and hit fresh 52-week lows in trade.