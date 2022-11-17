Stock market update: Nifty Pharma index falls 0.39%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Pharma index closed on a negative note on Thursday.

Shares of Pfizer(up 1.44 per cent), Alkem Laboratories(up 0.86 per cent), Torrent Pharmaceuticals(up 0.56 per cent), Biocon(up 0.51 per cent) and Granules India(up 0.23 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Natco Pharma(down 1.83 per cent), Zydus Lifesciences(down 1.6 per cent), Dr Reddys Laboratories(down 1.33 per cent), Aurobindo Pharma(down 0.74 per cent) and Ipca Laboratories(down 0.66 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Pharma index closed 0.39 per cent down at 12948.25.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 65.75 points at 18343.9, while the BSE Sensex stood down 230.12 points at 61750.6.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 16 ended in the green, while 33 closed in the red.

Shares of Ltd., YES Bank, , PNB and HUDCO were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., and Cool Caps Industries Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while Mega Flex ., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Rite Zone Chemcon India Ltd., and Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

