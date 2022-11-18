Stock market update: Nifty IT index falls 0.04%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty IT index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of L&T Technology(up 1.3 per cent), HCL Technologies(up 0.97 per cent), Infosys(up 0.38 per cent) and Tech Mahindra(up 0.22 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Coforge(down 1.48 per cent), MPhasis(down 1.21 per cent), Persistent Systems(down 1.1 per cent), Wipro(down 0.73 per cent) and Larsen & Toubro Infotech(down 0.69 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty IT index closed 0.04 per cent down at 29669.25.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 36.25 points at 18307.65, while the BSE Sensex stood down 87.12 points at 61663.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 14 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , KCK Industries Ltd., United Drilling, . and . hit their fresh 52-week lows.

