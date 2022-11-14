Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.14%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Monday.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank(up 2.02 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 1.33 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 1.25 per cent), IndusInd Bank(up 1.14 per cent) and Federal Bank(up 0.74 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Punjab National Bank(down 1.79 per cent), State Bank of India(down 1.46 per cent), ICICI Bank(down 1.28 per cent), Bandhan Bank(down 0.22 per cent) and IDFCBANK(down 0.17 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.14 per cent down at 42076.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 20.55 points at 18329.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 170.89 points at 61624.15.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 25 ended in the green, while 24 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, Zomato Ltd., BHEL were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of Phantom Digital Effects Ltd., GSS Infotech, Kirloskar Bros. hit their fresh 52-week highs in today's trade, while United Drilling hit their fresh 52-week lows.


