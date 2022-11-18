Stock market update: Nifty Bank index falls 0.05%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a negative note on Friday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.5 per cent), State Bank of India(up 0.61 per cent), Kotak Mahindra Bank(up 0.46 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(up 0.21 per cent) and Axis Bank(up 0.12 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Bandhan Bank(down 2.15 per cent), Federal Bank(down 1.67 per cent), IndusInd Bank(down 1.56 per cent), IDFCBANK(down 0.8 per cent) and Bank of Baroda(down 0.37 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.05 per cent down at 42437.45.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended down 36.25 points at 18307.65, while the BSE Sensex stood down 87.12 points at 61663.48.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 14 ended in the green, while 36 closed in the red.

Shares of PNB, Ltd., , Zomato Ltd. and were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of , Jeena Sikho Lifecare Ltd., , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , KCK Industries Ltd., United Drilling, . and Nureca Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

