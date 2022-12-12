Stock market update: Nifty Bank index advances 0.17%

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Bank index closed on a positive note on Monday.

Shares of Punjab National Bank(up 3.29 per cent), IDFCBANK(up 0.85 per cent), HDFC Bank(up 0.78 per cent), Bank of Baroda(up 0.77 per cent) and Axis Bank(up 0.53 per cent) ended the day as top gainers in the pack.

On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank(down 1.18 per cent), AU Small Finance Bank(down 0.7 per cent), State Bank of India(down 0.56 per cent) and Bandhan Bank(down 0.02 per cent) finished as the top losers of the day.

The Nifty Bank index closed 0.17 per cent up at 43708.75.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index ended up 0.55 points at 18497.15, while the BSE Sensex stood down 51.1 points at 62130.57.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 28 ended in the green, while 22 closed in the red.

Shares of YES Bank, , JP Power, Ltd. and PNB were among the most traded shares on the NSE.

Shares of FACT, , , and hit their fresh 52-week highs in today’s trade, while , Uniparts India Ltd., Baheti Recycling Industries Ltd., DJ Mediaprint & Logi and Pritika Engineering Components Ltd. hit their fresh 52-week lows.

