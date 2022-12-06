Stock market update: Nifty Auto index falls 0.64% in a weak market

NEW DELHI: The Nifty Auto index traded negative around 11:15AM(IST)on Wednesday in a weak market.

Balkrishna Industries(up 0.2 per cent) were among the top gainers.

Tata Motors(down 1.37 per cent), Hero MotoCorp(down 1.15 per cent), TVS Motor Company(down 1.02 per cent), Bajaj Auto(down 0.9 per cent) and Ashok Leyland(down 0.86 per cent) were the top losers on the index.

The Nifty Auto index was down 0.64 per cent at 12891.05 at the time of writing this report.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was down 57.4 points at 18585.35, while the BSE Sensex was down 160.07 points at 62466.29.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 11 were trading in the green, while 39 were in the red.

