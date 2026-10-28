Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise After Fed Holds Rates

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 28, 2026 (STL.News) U.S. stock markets finished Wednesday’s trading session higher after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady, while technology and semiconductor stocks provided support as investors evaluated corporate earnings, persistent inflation, and the possibility of another interest-rate increase before the end of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all advanced, although gains were modest as Wall Street absorbed the central bank’s latest monetary policy decision.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10–2 to keep the federal funds target range at 3.75% to 4.00%, confirming expectations that policymakers would leave borrowing costs unchanged after September’s rate hike.

However, the decision did little to reduce uncertainty about interest rate direction. Futures markets continued to anticipate another increase in December, reflecting concerns that inflation remains too high despite resilient economic activity.

Wednesday’s trading illustrated the competing forces influencing financial markets. Strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and encouraging corporate earnings supported stocks, while higher energy prices and elevated borrowing costs remained key risks.

Major U.S. Stock Indexes Finish Higher

All three major U.S. stock indexes ended Wednesday in positive territory, according to Reuters’ final October 28 market reports.

Market Index Closing Value Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,475.10 +97.53 +0.19% S&P 500 7,743.97 +21.37 +0.28% Nasdaq Composite 26,549.85 +72.04 +0.27%

The S&P 500, widely considered the principal benchmark for large publicly traded U.S. companies, gained 21.37 points, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 72.04 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 97.53 points, reflecting a restrained but positive response to the Federal Reserve’s announcement.

The closing figures show investors remained willing to buy equities despite inflation concerns and the possibility of further monetary tightening.

However, the modest gains also suggested investors were approaching upcoming economic reports and corporate earnings announcements cautiously.

The S&P 500 finished at 7,743.97, using Reuters’ final closing data consistently rather than combining figures from different market-data providers.

Federal Reserve Holds Benchmark Interest Rate Steady

The Federal Reserve’s October monetary policy announcement was Wednesday’s most important scheduled economic development.

The Federal Open Market Committee voted 10–2 to maintain its benchmark interest-rate range at 3.75% to 4.00%.

The decision followed a quarter-percentage-point increase in September and reflected the central bank’s decision to evaluate additional economic information before determining whether further monetary tightening would be necessary.

In its official October 28 statement, the Federal Reserve described economic activity as expanding at a strong pace.

Policymakers cited resilient domestic spending, strong productivity growth, robust capital investment, and relatively stable unemployment as important features of the economic environment.

However, the central bank also acknowledged that inflation remained elevated.

Two Federal Reserve officials, Governor Lisa Cook and Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Beth Hammack, dissented from the decision.

Both preferred raising the federal funds target range by another quarter-percentage point.

Their dissent highlighted continuing disagreement among policymakers about how aggressively the central bank should respond to inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh told reporters following the announcement that the central bank remained prepared to act as economic conditions warranted.

The announcement reinforced the importance of upcoming inflation and economic growth reports in shaping monetary policy.

Investors Anticipate Possible December Rate Increase

Although the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged Wednesday, financial markets continued to anticipate another increase before the end of 2026.

According to Reuters’ final October 28 U.S. stock market closing report, markets were pricing in an 85% chance of a quarter-percentage-point increase at the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

The estimate, based on CME Group’s FedWatch tool, increased from 78.3% on Tuesday.

These percentages represent expectations derived from interest-rate futures trading rather than official Federal Reserve forecasts.

They can change as economic information becomes available.

The central bank has not committed to increasing rates at its December meeting.

Instead, policymakers have emphasized the need to evaluate additional information on inflation, employment, economic activity, and financial conditions.

For investors, expectations about future interest rates can influence Treasury yields, stock valuations, corporate borrowing costs, and investment decisions.

Higher interest rates generally increase financing costs for businesses and consumers while potentially making fixed-income investments more attractive than equities.

A stronger-than-expected inflation report could reinforce expectations of another hike, while evidence of moderating price pressures could reduce the perceived need for further tightening.

Semiconductor Stocks Benefit From AI Demand

Technology and semiconductor companies provided important support for Wednesday’s stock market advances.

Memory-chip manufacturer Micron Technology gained 5.9% after South Korean rival SK Hynix reported quarterly profit that increased more than sevenfold.

SK Hynix’s results reinforced investor expectations that demand for advanced memory products used in artificial intelligence infrastructure remains substantial.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced 1.8%, extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions.

These developments highlighted the continuing importance of artificial intelligence investment to technology-sector performance.

Major technology companies are investing heavily in data centers, advanced processors, networking equipment, and other infrastructure needed to develop and run AI systems.

That expansion has created significant demand for semiconductor manufacturers and companies supplying essential computing infrastructure.

However, investors are increasingly evaluating whether the substantial capital expenditures associated with artificial intelligence will produce sufficient financial returns.

Higher borrowing costs can complicate those calculations, particularly for businesses financing large infrastructure projects through debt.

Wednesday’s semiconductor gains suggested that enthusiasm for AI-related growth remained a key source of support for Wall Street, despite concerns about financing costs.

Corporate Earnings Drive Individual Stock Movements

Quarterly corporate earnings continued to influence individual stock prices as companies reported third-quarter financial results.

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure, advanced after reporting stronger-than-expected financial performance and raising its annual outlook.

The results highlighted demand for equipment and services that support data centers and advanced computing operations.

Boston Scientific fell after the medical-device manufacturer lowered its annual profit forecast.

Robinhood Markets also fell after quarterly results disappointed investors.

These contrasting performances underscored the importance of company-specific earnings amid elevated valuations and economic uncertainty.

Investors are evaluating not only revenue growth but also whether businesses can maintain profitability while managing financing costs, labor expenses, and other operating pressures.

Microsoft and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, released quarterly financial results after Wednesday’s regular trading session.

Their announcements attracted significant attention because of their extensive investments in artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Investors focused on revenue growth, capital expenditures, data center expansion, and the financial returns from AI-related investments.

Any share-price movements after those announcements occurred outside regular trading hours and are not included in the official closing figures for Wednesday’s major stock indexes.

The broader market response to those results will become clearer during Thursday’s trading session.

Oil Prices and Inflation Remain Important Risks

Energy markets added another source of uncertainty Wednesday as oil prices rose amid renewed concerns about Middle East supply disruptions.

Reuters reported that U.S. crude prices climbed following an attack on a Saudi Arabian refinery that the news agency attributed to Iran-backed Houthi forces.

The reported incident added to concerns about disruptions to regional energy infrastructure and global petroleum supplies.

Reuters also noted that oil prices had exceeded $100 per barrel during the conflict involving Iran, contributing to higher costs elsewhere in the economy.

Energy prices matter because they affect transportation costs, manufacturing, agriculture, and consumer spending.

Higher fuel prices can increase distribution expenses for retailers and manufacturers, potentially driving up prices for goods and services.

For consumers, sustained increases in gasoline and transportation costs can reduce the money available for discretionary purchases.

For businesses, rising energy expenses can squeeze profit margins, especially when competitive conditions make it hard to pass additional costs to customers.

These developments also complicate the Federal Reserve’s inflation outlook.

Although monetary policy cannot directly control geopolitical events or global oil supplies, policymakers must consider whether higher energy prices are contributing to broader and more persistent inflation.

Market Breadth Shows Uneven Participation

Wednesday’s positive closing figures did not mean every publicly traded company participated equally in the advance.

Reuters’ final closing report showed that advancing issues outnumbered declining stocks on the New York Stock Exchange by a ratio of 1.05 to 1.

On the Nasdaq, 2,849 stocks advanced while 1,926 declined, producing an advancing-to-declining ratio of approximately 1.48 to 1.

The New York Stock Exchange recorded 110 new 52-week highs and 214 new lows.

The S&P 500 recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 14 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite posted 75 new highs and 198 new lows.

These figures showed investors remained selective despite the major indexes’ positive performance.

Trading volume across U.S. exchanges totaled about 16.67 billion shares, down from an average of 17.10 billion shares over the preceding 20 trading sessions.

The volume comparison suggested that Wednesday’s activity was slightly below the recent average.

Market breadth is important because major stock indexes can sometimes advance even when substantial numbers of individual companies experience declines.

Large technology companies carry considerable weight in major benchmarks, meaning their performance can influence overall index results.

Investors evaluating market conditions therefore often examine advancing and declining issues, new highs and lows, and trading volume alongside headline index movements.

Corporate Earnings Provide Support for Equities

Third-quarter corporate earnings continued to support U.S. stock markets.

Reuters reported that 200 companies in the S&P 500 had reported third-quarter results by Wednesday.

Of those companies, approximately 84% exceeded analysts’ consensus earnings estimates, according to LSEG data.

Analysts estimated aggregate third-quarter S&P 500 earnings growth of 31.8% compared with the same period a year earlier.

That estimate increased from 30.6% at the beginning of October.

The results suggested that many major U.S. corporations were continuing to generate strong profits despite elevated borrowing costs and inflationary pressures.

However, stronger-than-expected earnings do not necessarily guarantee rising stock prices.

Investors also consider forward guidance, operating margins, capital expenditures, and whether share valuations already reflect future growth expectations.

This distinction has become especially important for technology companies investing heavily in artificial intelligence.

Although demand for computing infrastructure remains strong, investors are increasingly scrutinizing the relationship between capital spending and future profitability.

The earnings outlook will continue to drive market direction as more companies release quarterly results.

Economic Reports Could Influence Thursday’s Trading

Wall Street’s attention now turns to Thursday, October 29, when investors are scheduled to receive several important economic reports.

The Commerce Department is expected to release September’s Personal Consumption Expenditures report, which Federal Reserve policymakers closely watch as an inflation measure.

An advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product is also scheduled for release.

The reports could influence expectations for the Federal Reserve’s December monetary policy meeting.

A stronger-than-expected inflation reading could reinforce expectations for another interest-rate increase.

Conversely, evidence of moderating inflation could reduce pressure for additional monetary tightening.

The GDP report will help investors evaluate whether economic growth remains resilient despite elevated borrowing costs.

Investors will also continue assessing corporate earnings, particularly from large technology companies whose financial performance can significantly influence major market indexes.

Inflation data, economic growth figures, and corporate earnings could add to market volatility.

Wall Street Outlook: Earnings Strength Versus Rate Risks

Wednesday’s trading session ended with all three major U.S. stock indexes advancing, but the relatively modest gains reflected an investment environment shaped by competing economic forces.

The Federal Reserve acknowledged strong economic activity while maintaining its commitment to restoring price stability.

Semiconductor earnings showed continued demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, while rising energy prices reinforced concerns about inflation and operating expenses.

Corporate earnings remained encouraging, with a substantial majority of reporting S&P 500 companies exceeding analysts’ expectations.

Nevertheless, the possibility of another interest-rate increase in December continued to influence financial markets.

Higher borrowing costs could challenge consumers, businesses, and investors, especially if inflation stays elevated.

The next important test for Wall Street will come from Thursday’s economic reports and the market’s response to major technology earnings.

For now, Wednesday’s close shows investors remain willing to buy equities despite monetary policy uncertainty.

However, the restrained gains suggest Wall Street is balancing confidence in corporate profitability against the financial pressures of inflation and elevated interest rates.

Whether the recent positive momentum continues will depend increasingly on economic data, the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook, and companies’ ability to sustain earnings growth.

Sources: Federal Reserve, October 28, 2026, Federal Open Market Committee statement; Reuters, October 28, 2026, final U.S. stock market closing report by Stephen Culp and Shashwat Chauhan; Reuters global financial markets coverage; and LSEG corporate earnings estimates reported by Reuters.

Market figures reflect the regular U.S. trading session ending October 28, 2026. After-hours developments are identified separately. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.