Stock Market Today: Overseas Stocks Mixed, Oil Falls

ST. LOUIS, MO – November 2, 2026 (STL.News) Global financial markets began November with mixed performances across Asia and Europe as investors evaluated falling crude oil prices, renewed diplomatic efforts involving Iran, concerns about artificial intelligence spending, and the approaching U.S. midterm elections.

South Korean equities advanced sharply during Monday’s Asian trading session, supported by major semiconductor manufacturers, while Japanese stocks declined amid weakness in technology-related companies. Chinese shares also moved higher despite evidence of slowing manufacturing activity.

European stock markets opened relatively unchanged, reflecting caution following Friday’s substantial selloff on Wall Street. Meanwhile, U.S. stock index futures advanced, suggesting investors were preparing for a possible rebound when American markets opened.

Crude oil saw one of the session’s biggest moves, declining sharply as investors considered the possibility that diplomatic talks could eventually ease disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Stronger U.S. futures, falling energy prices, and mixed international equity performance created an uncertain but somewhat more encouraging outlook for Monday’s trading session.

Stock Market Today – Overseas Overnight Trading: Major Index Snapshot

The Associated Press reported the following figures during Monday’s international trading session. They represent market snapshots rather than synchronized final closing prices.

Major Stock Index Reported Level Change Japan — Nikkei 225 63,081.86 -0.3% South Korea — KOSPI 5,859.08 +2.2% Hong Kong — Hang Seng 23,411.49 +0.5% China — Shanghai Composite 3,638.03 +1.1% Australia — S&P/ASX 200 8,856.50 -0.6% Taiwan — TAIEX — -0.7% India — Sensex — +1.3%

The figures show that international investors responded differently to economic developments, technology-sector concerns, and government policies.

South Korea led gains among the markets listed, while Japanese, Taiwanese, and Australian shares declined.

Stock Market Today – South Korean Stocks Rally as Semiconductor Shares Advance

South Korea’s KOSPI Index gained approximately 2.2%, reaching 5,859.08 during the reported trading session.

Major semiconductor manufacturers, including Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, supported the advance.

Samsung Electronics gained approximately 1.8%, while SK Hynix advanced approximately 3.8%.

Both companies are major participants in the global semiconductor industry, supplying memory chips and other components used in computers, data centers, and artificial intelligence systems.

The gains were particularly notable following a difficult October for South Korean equities.

The KOSPI fell more than 16% last month, reflecting broader concerns about technology valuations, corporate spending, and the sustainability of AI-related investments.

Monday’s rebound signaled renewed investor interest in selected semiconductor companies, though it remained unclear whether the gains would turn into a sustained recovery.

The semiconductor industry continues to attract significant investment as demand for advanced computing infrastructure grows.

However, investors have become increasingly selective, focusing more closely on corporate earnings, capital spending, and the financial returns companies expect from artificial intelligence-related investments.

Stock Market Today – Japan’s Nikkei Declines as Technology Stocks Struggle

Japanese equities moved lower as weakness among major technology-related companies weighed on the broader market.

The Nikkei 225 declined approximately 0.3% to 63,081.86 after surrendering earlier gains.

SoftBank Group, which has substantial exposure to artificial intelligence investments, declined approximately 1.6%.

Japanese memory-chip manufacturer Kioxia Holdings fell much more sharply, down about 15.8% as its earnings outlook disappointed some investors and analysts.

The weakness reflected growing concern that substantial investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure may not generate financial returns as quickly as previously anticipated.

Technology companies have benefited from expectations of strong demand for semiconductors, data centers, advanced computing systems, and artificial intelligence applications.

However, the sector has also experienced significant volatility as investors reassess valuations and earnings expectations.

Japan’s Nikkei had already declined more than 7% in the previous month, reflecting broader pressure on technology-oriented equity markets.

Stock Market Today – Taiwan Stocks Decline as TSMC Shares Fall

Taiwan’s benchmark TAIEX Index declined approximately 0.7% during Monday’s reported trading session.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, commonly known as TSMC, fell approximately 1.7%.

TSMC is one of the world’s most important semiconductor manufacturers, producing advanced chips used by major technology companies.

Its performance is closely watched because of the company’s central role in global semiconductor production.

The decline in Taiwan reinforced the uneven performance of technology-related equities across Asia.

While South Korean semiconductor manufacturers advanced, selected Japanese and Taiwanese technology companies experienced selling pressure.

The divergence suggested investors were evaluating individual companies and their earnings prospects rather than treating the entire semiconductor industry as a single investment category.

Stock Market Today – Chinese Stocks Advance Despite Weak Manufacturing Data

Chinese equities gained despite indications that the country’s manufacturing economy was losing momentum.

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced approximately 1.1% to 3,638.03.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained approximately 0.5% to 23,411.49.

The increases followed reports that Chinese factory activity returned to contraction territory during October.

Weak manufacturing activity can signal softer demand, reduced industrial production, and uncertainty about economic growth.

These developments are important internationally because China remains a major producer and consumer of industrial materials, manufactured products, and energy.

Slower Chinese economic activity can influence commodity prices, global trade, transportation demand, and corporate earnings.

Nevertheless, Chinese stocks received some support from government financial-market initiatives.

China’s central bank announced a 100 billion yuan liquidity facility intended to support investment in financial markets.

The People’s Bank of China and securities regulators also met with financial institutions to discuss measures supporting market stability.

These developments helped offset some concerns about weakening manufacturing conditions.

However, the longer-term outlook for Chinese equities remains closely connected to domestic economic growth, government policy, consumer demand, and international trade conditions.

Stock Market Today – European Markets Open With Limited Movement

European stock markets began Monday’s session with relatively little movement as investors assessed developments in Asia and prepared for another week of corporate earnings and economic announcements.

Reuters reported that the pan-European STOXX 600 Index advanced approximately 0.05% during early trading.

Technology shares within the index gained approximately 0.4%.

The modest movement reflected uncertainty about the outlook for corporate profits, economic growth, and financial-market valuations.

European investors were also monitoring political and fiscal developments in France.

Concerns surrounding French government finances and domestic unrest contributed to uncertainty about the country’s economic outlook.

Across the broader eurozone, investors continued to evaluate whether economic growth would remain resilient amid elevated energy prices and shifting monetary-policy expectations.

The decline in crude oil prices offered some encouragement because Europe depends heavily on imported energy.

Lower energy costs can benefit manufacturers, transportation businesses, and consumers.

However, the economic impact depends on whether lower prices persist and whether geopolitical tensions affecting international energy supplies begin to ease.

Stock Market Today – Oil Prices Fall as Iran Diplomatic Discussions Continue

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday as investors responded to renewed diplomatic activity involving Iran.

In an Associated Press trading snapshot, Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell approximately 3.9% to $109.01 per barrel.

West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, declined approximately 4.1% to $99.82 per barrel.

Energy Benchmark Reported Price Change Brent crude oil $109.01 per barrel -3.9% West Texas Intermediate $99.82 per barrel -4.1%

The declines reflected renewed hopes that diplomatic discussions could reduce the risk of additional conflict and eventually improve shipping conditions through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iranian representatives were participating in discussions in Qatar about a proposal to reopen the waterway.

According to the reported comments, the proposal could allow the strait to reopen within two days if the United States met certain conditions.

However, Iranian officials emphasized that direct negotiations with the United States were not taking place.

The discussions therefore represented a possible diplomatic development, not a confirmed agreement.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically important passage for international energy transportation.

Disruptions involving the waterway can affect global oil supplies, shipping costs, and energy prices.

Although Monday’s decline provided some relief, crude oil remained elevated compared with prices before the conflict intensified.

The market outlook still depends heavily on diplomatic developments, shipping conditions, and the risk of further military activity.

Why Lower Oil Prices Matter to Global Markets

Changes in crude oil prices can influence financial markets through several economic channels.

Lower oil prices may reduce operating expenses for airlines, trucking companies, shipping businesses, and manufacturers.

Consumers may eventually benefit from lower transportation and fuel costs.

Declining energy prices can also ease inflationary pressure, potentially influencing expectations about future interest rate decisions.

However, falling crude prices can challenge energy producers and companies whose revenues depend heavily on oil production.

The broader economic consequences depend on whether the price decline reflects improved supply conditions, weaker demand, or a combination of factors.

In Monday’s trading, diplomatic optimism appeared to contribute to the decline.

Stock Market Today – Currency Markets Reflect Changing Investor Sentiment

Foreign exchange markets also responded to developments in energy prices, economic expectations, and international financial markets.

Reuters reported that the euro gained approximately 0.37% to $1.1199 during an early Monday trading snapshot.

The U.S. dollar was relatively stable against the Japanese yen, trading around 157.72 yen.

Currency movements remain sensitive to interest rate expectations, inflation, economic growth, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Investors are also evaluating the dollar’s traditional role as a safe-haven currency during periods of financial-market volatility.

Because recent market weakness has been driven partly by concerns involving major U.S. technology companies, some analysts have questioned whether the dollar will consistently benefit from investors seeking safety.

Stock Market Today – U.S. Stock Futures Advance After Friday’s Selloff

U.S. stock index futures moved higher during Monday’s international trading session.

Reuters reported that S&P 500 futures advanced approximately 0.34%, while Nasdaq futures gained approximately 0.76%.

U.S. Stock Futures Reported Change S&P 500 futures +0.34% Nasdaq futures +0.76%

The positive movement followed substantial losses during Friday’s regular U.S. trading session.

The S&P 500 fell about 1.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite fell about 2.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost approximately 1.1%.

Friday’s decline represented Wall Street’s weakest session since June, according to the Associated Press.

Technology and artificial intelligence-related companies were among the major contributors to the selloff.

Investors said enthusiasm for artificial intelligence had pushed some company valuations too high.

They also questioned whether enormous investments in data centers, advanced semiconductors, and computing infrastructure would produce sufficient profits.

Monday’s higher futures suggested improved investor sentiment.

However, futures prices can change significantly before the opening bell and do not guarantee that U.S. stocks will finish the session higher.

Stock Market Today – Artificial Intelligence Spending Remains a Major Market Concern

Artificial intelligence investment has become one of the most important influences on global equity markets.

Major technology companies continue committing substantial amounts of capital to computing infrastructure, semiconductor purchases, data centers, and related technology.

These investments have supported growth throughout the semiconductor industry.

However, investors are increasingly examining whether the spending will generate adequate financial returns.

Recent earnings announcements from Alphabet and Amazon contributed to concerns about the scale of artificial intelligence investments.

Investors are paying closer attention to capital expenditures, cash flow, profitability, and when returns may materialize.

Apple’s earnings announcement, scheduled for later Monday, represents another closely watched development for the technology sector.

Although Apple differs from companies investing most aggressively in artificial intelligence infrastructure, its financial results can influence sentiment toward major technology stocks.

The central concern is not necessarily that demand for artificial intelligence will disappear.

Instead, investors are questioning whether the financial benefits will justify the substantial investments being made across the industry.

This reassessment has contributed to increased volatility in U.S. and international technology shares.

Stock Market Today – U.S. Midterm Elections Create Additional Uncertainty

Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections represent another important development for global investors.

Financial markets are evaluating how the election results could influence federal spending, taxation, trade policy, technology regulation, and other economic priorities.

Changes in congressional control could affect the administration’s ability to advance its legislative agenda.

Investors are also monitoring public concerns about inflation, artificial intelligence, data center development, and broader economic conditions.

However, the market impact of elections is difficult to predict.

Stock prices may respond to election results, but corporate earnings, interest rates, inflation, and economic growth remain important long-term influences.

Investors should therefore avoid assuming that any particular election outcome will automatically produce a sustained increase or decline in equity markets.

Stock Market Today – Economic Reports and Central Bank Decisions Ahead

The coming week includes several economic developments that could influence global financial markets.

The U.S. Institute for Supply Management’s October manufacturing report is scheduled for Monday.

The report will cover industrial activity, new orders, employment conditions, and manufacturing costs.

Friday’s U.S. employment report is another important release.

Employment data can influence expectations about consumer spending, inflation, economic growth, and Federal Reserve monetary policy.

Internationally, investors are preparing for central bank decisions in Australia, Britain, Sweden, and Norway.

Interest rate decisions can influence currencies, government bond yields, borrowing costs, and stock market valuations.

These developments could produce additional volatility as investors reassess the outlook for economic growth and monetary policy.

Stock Market Today – What Overseas Trading Means for Wall Street

Monday’s international trading session produced several potentially positive signals for U.S. investors.

South Korean semiconductor shares advanced, Chinese equities moved higher, crude oil prices declined, and U.S. stock futures recovered from Friday’s selloff.

However, weakness in Japanese and Taiwanese technology shares demonstrated that concerns about artificial intelligence spending and valuations remain unresolved.

European markets also showed limited conviction, reflecting broader uncertainty about economic growth and corporate profitability.

The decline in oil prices may matter more if diplomatic developments lead to lasting improvements in international shipping conditions.

Lower energy costs could ease inflation and support some industries.

Conversely, renewed conflict or additional shipping disruptions could reverse the decline in crude prices.

Investors will also be monitoring the U.S. midterm elections, corporate earnings, manufacturing data, and upcoming employment figures.

Together, these developments could influence financial markets throughout the first week of November.

Stock Market Today – Outlook: Global Markets Enter November Cautiously

Overnight trading showed investors remain willing to buy select equities while staying cautious on technology valuations and geopolitical risks.

South Korea’s strong performance reflected renewed demand for major semiconductor companies.

Japan’s decline illustrated the potential consequences of disappointing earnings expectations among technology businesses.

Chinese stocks benefited from financial-market support measures despite weakening manufacturing activity.

European markets remained relatively unchanged as investors evaluated economic and political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, falling crude oil prices provided one of the session’s most encouraging developments.

For U.S. investors, higher stock index futures and lower energy prices suggested a potentially positive opening for Wall Street.

Nevertheless, significant uncertainty remains surrounding artificial intelligence investment, international conflicts, economic growth, and the approaching U.S. elections.

The bottom line: Global stock markets began November with mixed performances, but stronger U.S. futures and declining oil prices offered some encouragement. Technology valuations, geopolitical developments, and upcoming economic reports remain the main factors investors will watch as the trading week unfolds.

Sources: Associated Press, Reuters, and international financial market reporting published November 2, 2026. Market levels and percentage changes reflect reported trading snapshots, not final synchronized closing prices. This article is provided for general news and informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.