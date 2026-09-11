Stock Market Today, Friday, September 11th, 2026

NEW YORK – September 11, 2026 (STL.News) Stock Market Today – U.S. stocks finished sharply higher Friday, ending a four-session losing streak as investors welcomed a retreat in crude oil prices and digested an August inflation report that strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 500 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each advanced close to 1%. The rebound offered investors some relief after several difficult trading sessions dominated by concerns about inflation, rising Treasury yields, geopolitical tensions, and sharply higher energy prices.

Despite Friday’s recovery, all four major U.S. indexes finished the week lower, underscoring the volatility that has returned to financial markets as Wall Street prepares for a potentially important Federal Reserve policy decision.

U.S. Stock Market Today – Closing Snapshot

Index Friday Close Point Change Daily Change Dow Jones Industrial Average 52,573.29 +509.19 +0.98% S&P 500 7,656.98 +65.28 +0.86% Nasdaq Composite 26,333.04 +251.31 +0.96% Russell 2000 2,903.94 +13.00 +0.45%

The S&P 500’s 0.86% advance broke a four-day losing streak. The Dow climbed 509.19 points, or 0.98%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 251.31 points, or 0.96%. The Russell 2000 index of smaller U.S. companies advanced 0.45%.

Friday’s rally was also relatively broad. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors finished higher, and advancing stocks within the index outnumbered declining stocks by roughly 2.1 to 1. Communication services led the sectors with a gain of approximately 1.35%, followed by consumer discretionary, which rose about 1.13%.

Stock Market Today – Falling Oil Prices Give Wall Street Relief

One of the main drivers of Friday’s recovery was the decline in crude oil prices.

Oil had surged during the week amid continuing conflict and supply concerns in the Middle East, increasing fears that higher energy prices could feed directly into U.S. inflation and make the Federal Reserve’s job more difficult.

Brent crude retreated nearly 3% Friday but remained above $104 per barrel and was still up around 9% for the week. The decline provided some immediate relief for investors who had watched oil prices surge during previous sessions.

Oil’s significance extends well beyond energy stocks.

Higher crude prices can raise gasoline, diesel, transportation, manufacturing, and distribution costs throughout the economy. Companies may absorb those higher expenses through lower profit margins or attempt to pass them along to consumers through higher prices.

Either outcome can pressure stocks.

The recent oil rally has therefore created a difficult situation for the Federal Reserve. Persistent energy inflation could make it harder for policymakers to bring overall inflation under control without maintaining tighter monetary policy.

Friday’s retreat in crude reduced some of that pressure, even though energy prices remain significantly elevated compared with where they began the week.

Stock Market Today – August Inflation Strengthens Fed Rate-Hike Expectations

Investors were also focused Friday on the latest Consumer Price Index report.

U.S. consumer prices increased 0.4% in August from July and were 3.4% higher than a year earlier. Gasoline prices contributed to the acceleration after declining during the previous two months.

The report was important because it represents one of the final major inflation readings Federal Reserve policymakers will have before their September policy meeting.

Rather than weakening expectations for higher interest rates, the CPI report strengthened them.

Interest-rate futures following the report indicated a nearly 90% probability that the Federal Reserve would raise its benchmark rate at Wednesday’s policy meeting. That was up substantially from roughly 72% on Thursday.

Normally, expectations for higher interest rates can pressure equities because higher borrowing costs can slow economic activity and reduce the present value investors assign to future corporate earnings.

Friday’s reaction was different.

Investors appeared willing to accept the increased probability of another rate increase because the inflation report did not deliver the kind of unexpected shock that could have caused an even larger repricing of monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve’s policy announcement Wednesday will therefore be one of the most closely watched financial events of the coming week.

Investors will be looking beyond the rate decision itself for clues about what policymakers expect to do during the remainder of 2026.

Stock Market Today – Treasury Yields Remain a Major Risk

The bond market remains another important factor for stocks.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield approached 5% following the inflation report, briefly reaching its highest level in nearly three years.

Rising Treasury yields can create significant competition for stocks because investors can obtain higher returns from government securities while assuming substantially less risk than they would in equities.

Higher yields also increase borrowing costs throughout the economy, affecting mortgages, corporate debt, business expansion and capital-intensive projects.

That issue has become particularly important for technology companies investing enormous amounts of money in artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, processors, networking equipment and cloud-computing capacity.

For now, investors appear willing to continue supporting many of the companies expected to benefit from the AI investment cycle.

Stock Market Today – Technology Stocks Help Lead Friday’s Rally

Technology and AI infrastructure stocks were among Friday’s strongest performers.

Dell Technologies surged approximately 12% to a record high. Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumped roughly 12%, while HP gained about 8.4%.

The moves followed stronger-than-expected quarterly results from Oracle, which helped reinforce investor confidence in corporate spending on cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence technology. Oracle itself finished approximately 1.8% lower.

The reaction suggests investors remain interested in companies positioned to benefit from continued AI infrastructure spending despite broader concerns about the enormous amount of capital being committed to the sector.

The Nasdaq’s 0.96% advance reflected renewed buying in technology shares following several sessions of market pressure.

Stock Market Today – ACV Auctions Soars After Copart Deal

One of Friday’s largest individual stock moves came from ACV Auctions.

Shares surged approximately 44% after Copart agreed to acquire the online vehicle auction company in a transaction valued at nearly $1.9 billion.

Merger and acquisition announcements frequently create large moves in acquisition targets because buyers typically offer shareholders a premium over the company’s previous market value.

The ACV transaction provided another source of bullish momentum during Friday’s session.

Stock Market Today – Market Volatility Falls

Investor anxiety also eased.

The CBOE Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX or Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” fell about two points to 15.88.

A declining VIX generally indicates investors are pricing less near-term volatility into S&P 500 options.

Trading volume was somewhat below recent averages, however. Approximately 14 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges, compared with an average of about 14.9 billion during the previous 20 trading sessions.

The combination of positive market breadth and lower volatility was encouraging, although the lighter volume suggests some investors may still be waiting for greater clarity from the Federal Reserve.

Stock Market Today – Major Indexes Still Finish the Week Lower

Friday’s rally recovered some of the damage from earlier sessions, but it was not enough to push the major indexes into positive territory for the week.

Index Weekly Performance S&P 500 -0.8% Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.6% Nasdaq Composite -0.7% Russell 2000 -2.4%

The S&P 500 declined approximately 0.8% for the week, while the Dow fell roughly 1.6%. The Nasdaq lost 0.7%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 dropped 2.4%.

The larger decline in small-cap stocks is particularly noteworthy because smaller companies can be more sensitive to higher borrowing costs than large corporations with stronger balance sheets and easier access to capital.

Despite this week’s losses, U.S. equities remain firmly higher for 2026.

The S&P 500 is up approximately 11.9% for the year. The Dow has gained about 9.4%, while the Nasdaq is up 13.3%. The Russell 2000 remains the strongest of the four major indexes on a percentage basis, with a year-to-date gain of approximately 17%.

The S&P 500 remains roughly 2% below its record close on Aug. 13.

Stock Market Today – What Investors Will Watch Next

The Federal Reserve will dominate the market calendar next week.

Markets are now pricing in a high probability that policymakers will raise interest rates, so the greater uncertainty may be what comes afterward.

Investors will closely examine the Federal Reserve’s policy statement and comments from Chairman Kevin Warsh for indications about whether additional rate increases could be necessary later this year.

Oil prices will remain another major variable.

Friday’s decline provided relief, but crude remains elevated following the week’s surge. Renewed disruption to Middle Eastern energy supplies could quickly push oil higher again and reignite inflation concerns.

Treasury yields will also remain critical. A sustained move above 5% in the 10-year Treasury yield could create another challenge for equity valuations, particularly growth stocks that have benefited from expectations of strong future earnings.

Stock Market Today – Wall Street Ends a Difficult Week on a Positive Note

Friday’s session offered investors a strong finish to an otherwise difficult week.

The Dow gained 509 points, the S&P 500 rose 0.86%, the Nasdaq advanced 0.96%, and the Russell 2000 added 0.45%.

Falling crude oil prices eased immediate inflation pressure, while the CPI report reduced uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s next move. Technology stocks rebounded, market breadth improved, and volatility declined.

But several major risks remain unresolved.

Inflation is still running above the Federal Reserve’s long-term target. Treasury yields remain elevated. Oil prices are significantly higher following renewed Middle East tensions, and the market is preparing for what could be another increase in U.S. interest rates.

Friday’s rally is an important rebound, but it doesn’t necessarily confirm that the recent market pullback has ended.

The next major test comes Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve announces its interest-rate decision and gives investors a clearer picture of where U.S. monetary policy may be headed for the remainder of 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational and news purposes only and should not be considered investment, financial, or trading advice. Investors should conduct their own research and consult qualified financial professionals before making investment decisions.