Statement Regarding Resignation of Kim Gardner

Missouri Governor released a statement regarding the resignation of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson released the following statement upon receiving St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s resignation letter:

“Our office has officially been notified of the resignation of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, effective June 1, 2023.

We fully understand the gravity of this situation and approach our duty to appoint a replacement with the utmost seriousness. We will immediately start the replacement process according to the Missouri Constitution and Section 105.050, RSMo.

We are committed to finding a candidate who represents the community, values public safety, and can help restore faith in the City’s criminal justice system.”