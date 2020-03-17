Statement from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen Regarding Operations as a Result of COVID-19

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen issued the following statement regarding the continuity of federal law enforcement operations in the Western District of Virginia:

“Our offices in Roanoke, Charlottesville, and Abingdon remain open, and we are working closely with our federal, state, and local partners to protect the public and ensure that critical law-enforcement operations continue uninterrupted,” U.S. Attorney Cullen stated today. “Based on guidance issued by the Office of Management and Budget and the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., we have implemented a voluntary telework program for our employees. Non-high risk employees will continue to cover office and court responsibilities as needed and on a rotating basis. I am grateful for the dedication and commitment of these public servants during this challenging time.”

