Statement from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway on investigation faulty masks delivered to first responders

Statement from Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway on continued investigation into faulty masks delivered to first responders

Jefferson City, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is continuing to seek answers about defective masks distributed by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to first responders across Missouri.

Last week, she sent a letter to Public Safety Director Sandra Karsten in an effort to shed light on oversight and spending related to the faulty equipment. Friday, after receiving a response to that letter on April 22, Auditor Galloway requested additional information from several state officials as part of her ongoing fiscal review of the state’s response to COVID-19. She released the following statement:

“Missourians, especially first responders on our front lines, deserve clarity on how their government is handling this public health crisis. The response from the Governor’s administration and the slow drip of information being released publicly has created more questions than answers. As taxpayers’ independent watchdog, it is my duty to review and investigate allegations of government mismanagement and waste of state resources. I will continue to pursue the truth on behalf of citizens.”

Released April 2, 2020