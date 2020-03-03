Statement from GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp on the Passing of Jack Welch

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) GE (NYSE:GE) Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., today issued the following statement in response to the passing of former GE Chairman and CEO John F. Welch, Jr.:

“Today is a sad day for the entire GE family. Jack was larger than life and the heart of GE for half a century. He reshaped the face of our company and the business world. Jack was a strong and constant influence throughout my career despite never having worked directly for him.

When I last saw him, what I remember most vividly was when he asked me, ‘So how exactly are you running the company?’ Jack was still in it – committed to GE’s success. And to have Jack Welch ask me how I am running GE is pretty humbling.

He will be deeply missed by me and the entire GE team. And we’ll continue to honor his legacy by doing exactly what Jack would want us to do: win.

We extend our thoughts and sympathies to Suzy and his family during this time.”