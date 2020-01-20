Statement by US Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia issued the following statement regarding Martin Luther King Jr. Day:

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. bettered our nation and the lives of countless millions through his faith in the founding values of our republic and in the power of a God who stood on the side of righteousness. He secured a brighter future by calling us back to the values of America’s founding, helping make the American dream possible for generations of workers and their families. Dr. King also believed in the dignity of work and its ability to transform society for the better. On this day, we pause to remember his extraordinary contribution and celebrate what he stood for.”