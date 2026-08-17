State of Publication 2026: STL.News Enters Its Second Decade

ST. LOUIS, MO — August 17, 2026 (STL.News) STL.News has entered its second decade of independent digital publishing with 4,576 articles currently published and more than 260,000 articles published over its lifetime since the publication was established in February 2016.

Those numbers tell only part of the story.

During the past 10 years, STL.News has undergone significant changes in its editorial strategy, technology, content sources, publishing standards and business model. What began primarily as a high-volume digital news publication has evolved into a broader publishing platform focused on verified news, original and independent reporting, business and financial coverage, press release distribution, educational resources and long-term informational content.

STL.News is owned and operated by St. Louis Media, LLC, a Missouri-based independent media company that has developed a growing network of digital publications and information services.

As STL.News moves into its next decade, this State of Publication explains where the publication began, what has changed, the services it offers today, and where it intends to go from here.

State of Publication of STL.News by the Numbers

As of August 17, 2026:

Founded: February 28, 2016

February 28, 2016 Articles currently published: 4,576

4,576 Lifetime articles published: More than 260,000

More than 260,000 Publishing history: More than 10 years

More than 10 years Owner: St. Louis Media, LLC

St. Louis Media, LLC Based in: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Local, Missouri, national, and international news

The difference between the 4,576 articles currently published and more than 260,000 articles published historically reflects one of the most significant changes STL.News has made during its first decade.

It was intentional.

State of Publication – From More Than 260,000 Articles to a More Focused Publication

State of Publication: During its earlier years, STL.News operated substantially differently than it does today.

The publication produced and published a large volume of news covering local, national, and international events. Much of that content came through professional news services and syndicated sources.

At one point, STL.News maintained a paid relationship with the Associated Press, spending thousands of dollars annually for access to licensed AP news content.

That arrangement helped STL.News provide readers with extensive national and international coverage, but the digital publishing industry changed dramatically.

Over time, STL.News determined that publishing enormous quantities of syndicated material was no longer the best long-term strategy for an independent publication.

STL.News eventually discontinued its relationship with the Associated Press.News began restructuring its content strategy.

The publication removed or archived large amounts of older material as it moved away from measuring success primarily by publishing volume.

Today, 4,576 articles remain published on STL.News, compared with more than 260,000 articles published throughout its history.

The smaller active archive does not indicate that STL.News is shrinking. It reflects a deliberate decision to build a more focused and useful publication.

The philosophy has increasingly become simple:

Publishing more is not necessarily the same as publishing better.

State of Publication – A Greater Emphasis on Verification and Original Value

State of Publication: The internet already contains more information than any reader can reasonably consume.

For a modern news publication, simply repeating what is available elsewhere provides limited value.

STL.News has therefore increased its emphasis on verification, attribution, context, and informational usefulness.

Names, dates, locations, financial figures, court proceedings, government actions and other factual claims deserve careful attention. When information cannot be independently confirmed, it should be clearly attributed or identified as unverified rather than presented as established fact.

That philosophy has become particularly important as STL.News expands coverage of business, financial markets, securities litigation, government actions and other subjects where inaccurate information can have serious consequences.

The publication also increasingly looks beyond the immediate news cycle.

Some stories have value for hours. Others can remain useful for years.

STL.News intends to produce both.

State of Publication – Local News Remains an Important Part of STL.News

State of Publication: Despite expanding well beyond St. Louis during its first decade, the publication has not abandoned its local roots.

St. Louis and Missouri remain central to the editorial mission.

Local businesses, restaurants, government agencies, economic development projects, public safety issues, community organizations and regional developments frequently receive less attention from national publications than their importance to local readers deserves.

That creates an opportunity and a responsibility for independent local publishers.

STL.News intends to continue expanding its St. Louis and Missouri coverage while maintaining national and international reporting when those stories are relevant to its readers.

State of Publication – Developing an Independent Reporter Network

State of Publication: Original reporting is another important part of the publication’s next phase.

STL.News has been developing an Independent Reporter Network to give independent journalists and contributors opportunities to report on communities and subjects they understand.

The concept recognizes a basic reality about American journalism.

Important stories occur every day in communities that may never attract a reporter from a major national publication.

Independent journalists, local writers and knowledgeable contributors can help close that information gap.

STL.News sees an opportunity to combine the reach and infrastructure of an established digital publication with the knowledge of independent reporters operating closer to the stories themselves.

Building that network will take time, but it represents an important part of the publication’s long-term strategy.

State of Publication – Technology and Artificial Intelligence Are Changing Publishing

State of Publication: Digital publishing in 2026 bears little resemblance to digital publishing in 2016.

Search engines have changed. Social media has changed. Mobile consumption has changed. News aggregation has changed.

Artificial intelligence is now changing the industry again.

STL.News has adopted AI technology as a tool to assist with research, organization, data review, content development and other time-consuming parts of the publishing process.

However, STL.News does not believe artificial intelligence eliminates the need for human editorial responsibility.

AI can process information quickly. It can organize large amounts of data and assist journalists and editors with research.

It can also make mistakes.

For that reason, human oversight remains essential, particularly when publishing names, statistics, financial information, allegations, legal proceedings and other facts where accuracy is critical.

The objective is not to replace editorial judgment with artificial intelligence.

The objective is to use new technology to make human editors and reporters more productive while maintaining responsibility for what ultimately gets published.

State of Publication – Building Long-Term Educational Resources

State of Publication: Another significant change at STL.News is the increasing emphasis on evergreen informational content.

Breaking news will always be part of the publication, but STL.News is also building resources intended to remain valuable long after their original publication dates.

That includes educational and informational content about St. Louis, Missouri, government, business, communities, history and other subjects relevant to readers.

The strategy reflects a broader view of what a digital news publication can become.

A publication does not have to choose between reporting today’s news and documenting information people may need tomorrow.

It can do both.

Over time, STL.News intends to develop a deeper digital library that can serve residents, visitors, businesses, researchers, and readers looking for reliable information about St. Louis, Missouri, and subjects covered by the publication.

State of Publication – Press Release Publication and Distribution

State of Publication: STL.News has also expanded the professional services it provides.

One of the most important is press release publication and distribution.

Businesses, publicly traded companies, law firms, nonprofit organizations, government entities, restaurants, entrepreneurs, and other organizations regularly need to communicate legitimate news and announcements to the public.

STL.News provides organizations with a platform to publish and distribute clearly identified press releases.

Releases may cover corporate developments, new business openings, executive appointments, expansions, financial results, legal announcements, events, product launches and other legitimate newsworthy developments.

Press releases and independently produced STL.News editorial content serves different purposes. Paid or submitted press releases should be clearly identifiable so readers can distinguish material supplied by an organization from independently reported journalism.

Press release distribution also provides an important revenue source that helps support the broader STL.News operation.

Independent digital journalism has real operating costs. Technology, hosting, security, research tools, website development, editorial resources, and distribution infrastructure all require continued investment.

Offering professional press release services provides STL.News with a commercial revenue stream while allowing the publication to maintain a clear distinction between paid announcements and independent editorial coverage.

State of Publication – Part of the St. Louis Media Network

State of Publication: One of the biggest differences between STL.News in 2016 and STL.News in 2026 exists outside the website itself.

STL.News has become part of a broader digital publishing network operated by St. Louis Media, LLC.

The company operates multiple publications and digital properties serving different audiences and industries.

Rather than trying to place every type of information on one website, the network strategy lets individual publications develop specialized audiences while supporting one another through technology, content distribution, and cross-network visibility.

STL.News remains one of the network’s foundational properties.

Many lessons learned from publishing more than 260,000 articles — including lessons about search engines, content management, news aggregation, website performance, syndication, and reader behavior — have influenced how the broader St. Louis Media network is being developed.

State of Publication – Search Has Changed — and It Will Continue Changing

State of Publication: For much of the past two decades, digital publishing strategy was dominated by traditional search engine optimization.

SEO remains important, but the way people discover information is rapidly expanding.

Readers now find news through traditional Google Search, Google News, Google Discover, social media, news aggregators, email, direct traffic, and increasingly through artificial intelligence platforms.

That means publishers must think beyond simply ranking a web page for a keyword.

Information needs to be clear, factual, well organized, attributable and useful.

The growth of AI-powered search and answer engines may ultimately represent one of the largest changes to online publishing since Google transformed web search.

STL.News intends to adapt to that change rather than resist it.

The long-term objective is to create information valuable enough for people to read, search engines to understand, and emerging information platforms to recognize as useful and authoritative.

State of Publication – Independence Provides Freedom — and Responsibility

State of Publication: STL.News remains independently owned by St. Louis Media, LLC.

Independence provides flexibility.

The publication can experiment with new technology, develop new websites, change its publishing strategy, introduce new services, and pursue subjects that may not fit the priorities of a large corporate media organization.

No distant corporate headquarters decides what STL.News must become.

But independence also carries responsibility.

Credibility must be earned.

A publication cannot demand that readers trust it simply because it calls itself a news organization.

Trust comes from accuracy, transparency, reliable sourcing, timely corrections, and a willingness to distinguish confirmed facts from allegations, opinions, press releases, and speculation.

Those principles will become increasingly important as misinformation and automatically generated content continue to expand across the internet.

State of Publication – What We Learned From Publishing More Than 260,000 Articles

State of Publication: Publishing more than 260,000 articles over 10 years has provided STL.News with an unusual amount of experience in digital publishing.

Some strategies worked.

Others did not.

That is part of building an independent media company.

One of the clearest lessons has been that volume alone does not create authority.

Publishing thousands of articles may increase the size of a website, but the number of pages published is less important than whether those pages provide readers with something useful.

Another lesson has been the importance of diversification.

Depending entirely on advertising, search traffic, syndicated news or any single source of revenue or audience creates vulnerability.

STL.News today is therefore considerably more diversified than it was during its early years.

News publishing, original reporting, press release publication and distribution, educational resources, business information and the larger St. Louis Media network all contribute to the company’s evolving model.

State of Publication – The Next Decade of STL.News

State of Publication: The first decade of STL.News was about building, experimenting, publishing and learning.

The second decade will be about refinement and growth.

Priorities include expanding original reporting, strengthening St. Louis and Missouri coverage, developing the Independent Reporter Network, increasing business and financial journalism, improving press release distribution, expanding educational resources and continuing to build the St. Louis Media network.

Technology will undoubtedly change again.

Google will change.

Artificial intelligence will change.

Social media will change.

The way readers discover and consume news will change.

STL.News will change with them.

What should not change is the responsibility to provide readers with information that is accurate, useful, and worth their time.

State of Publication – A New Chapter for STL.News

State of Publication: The numbers provide a useful way to measure the journey.

STL.News has published more than 260,000 articles since STL.News began in February 2016.

Today, 4,576 articles are currently published on STL.News.

Behind those numbers is a decade of experimentation, mistakes, successes, technological changes, and lessons about what it takes to operate an independent digital publication.

STL.News today is intentionally different from STL.News in 2016.

It is more focused.

Its business model is more diversified.

Its technology is more advanced.

Its publishing network is larger.

And its strategy increasingly favors long-term informational value over publishing volume for its own sake.

Ten years after its launch, STL.News remains independently owned, actively publishing and based in the St. Louis region.

The goal for the next decade is not simply to publish another 260,000 articles.

The goal is to make STL.News and the St. Louis Media network more authoritative, more useful, more sustainable and more valuable to the readers, businesses and communities they serve.

That is the state of STL.News on August 17, 2026.

And the next chapter is already underway.