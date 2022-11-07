Starmer: Some cabinet members 'not fit to be there'

Sir Keir Starmer said it was “so disappointing” to have another discussion about the prime minister’s judgement.The Labour leader claimed Rishi Sunak was in a “a weak position” and avoided a leadership contest only by doing “grubby deals”, which meant some people in the cabinet were not fit to be there, .Last week there were questions about Suella Braverman being reappointed home secretary, and on Sunday No 10 said expletive-laden text messages sent by Sir Gavin Williamson to former Chief Whip Wendy Morton were “unacceptable”.Gavin Williamson text messages unacceptable, PM says