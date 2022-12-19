Starbase (STAR) Falls 0.66%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Monday – InvestorsObserver

Starbase (STAR) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Monday, the crypto has dropped 65.8% to $0.0001710183587.

InvestorsObserver gives Starbase a high volatility rank of 79, placing it in the top 21% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

STAR’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Starbase price is trading near support. With support set at $0.000133750398440674 and resistance set at $0.000438852779830263. This leaves Starbase space to rally before hitting resistance.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

