St. Thomas: Jahvar Looby Sentenced to Bring Marijuana

St. Thomas Man, Jahvar Looby Sentenced to Federal Prison After Conspiring to Bring Over 6 Kilograms of Marijuana Through the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix

St. Croix, USVI (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Gretchen C.F. Shappert announced that Jahvar Looby, age 31, of St. Thomas, appeared before Judge Wilma A Lewis, in U.S. District Court, and was sentenced today on the charge of Conspiracy to Possess Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Judge Lewis sentenced Looby to 7 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, a fine of $1,500, and a $100 special assessment.

According to court documents, on February 11, 2021, Looby and three other co-conspirators flew into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix on American Airlines flight number 2003 from Charlotte, North Carolina. Upon their arrival, Customs and Border Protection officers selected several pieces of luggage for physical inspection. The CBP officers observed anomalies while the luggage was examined by an X-ray machine. A subsequent search revealed several clear, vacuum sealed bundles containing a green, leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana. In total, approximately 6.33 kilograms of suspected marijuana was seized from Looby and his co-conspirators.

Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today