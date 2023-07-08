St. Louis Restaurant Review to Promote Events

St. Louis Restaurant Review will list events in its particular category, and with a special Schema code added, events will get listed in the Google event calendar.

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review will now accept event listings provided they are restaurant-related events.

St. Louis Restaurant Review publishes St. Louis area restaurant news and reviews to help promote local restaurants. Additionally, they offer a restaurant directory and online ordering platform for restaurants that qualify. There might be a publishing fee charged, but it depends on the event.

Listing events on St. Louis Restaurant Review should get the event listed in the Google event calendar. Additionally, the events will be reported on STL.News (this website).

St. Louis Restaurant Review has been online since 2014, helping locally-owned restaurants to promote themselves with articles, news, and more.

For more information, contact Marty@STLMedia.Agency.