St. Louis Restaurant Review Awards Thai Kitchen Owner

Owner of Thai Kitchen, Andie, has been awarded the Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022 by the St. Louis Restaurant Review.

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review announced their Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022 today on their website. 2022 is their first year to offer this award.

The award recipient is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, but she goes by Andie.

Andie owns and operates three Thai Kitchen locations in the St. Louis region, and her brother and sister-in-law own and manage the location in Florissant, Missouri. Online customer reviews are among the highest in the area.

According to Wikipedia, Thai cuisines are among the most loved cuisines in the world.

We want to congratulate Andie on receiving the St. Louis Restaurant Reviews Award for 2022.