St. Louis Pauses Police Chief Robert Tracy’s Pay Raise

City officials halt a controversial $112,000 salary increase as Missouri’s governor requests an investigation into possible Sunshine Law violations by the state-appointed police board.

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 24, 2026 (STL.News) In a significant reversal involving the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s leadership, city officials have suspended Police Chief Robert Tracy‘s $112,000 annual pay increase, citing legal concerns about the process used to approve his new employment agreement.

The decision, announced Friday, October 23, comes as Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has requested a state investigation into whether the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners violated Missouri’s Sunshine Law when it negotiated and approved Tracy’s contract behind closed doors.

The controversy has escalated beyond a disagreement over the police chief’s compensation. It now involves questions about government transparency, the authority of a state-appointed police board, public accountability, and the financial obligations imposed on St. Louis taxpayers.

Mayor Cara Spencer has sharply criticized the board’s handling of the agreement, arguing that residents were excluded from decisions involving substantial public expenditures.

Meanwhile, the police board maintains it acted to retain an experienced chief that another city was recruiting.

The dispute puts the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s recently restored state oversight structure under scrutiny.

City Suspends Robert Tracy’s Salary Increase

The St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners approved an amended employment agreement on October 17 that increased Tracy’s annual base salary from $183,000 to $295,000.

That represents a $112,000 increase, or approximately 61.2% over the previous base salary.

The agreement also extends Tracy’s employment through October 2030 and includes additional compensation provisions, including retirement contributions and annual salary adjustments.

However, the city’s Law Department notified the police board Friday that it was pausing implementation of the salary increase because of alleged deficiencies in the approval process.

According to the city, the board negotiated and approved the contract during closed proceedings on October 15 and October 17 without meeting applicable legal requirements.

City officials also reported discovering that Tracy had been paid at the increased rate retroactively beginning October 11, several days before the board formally approved the agreement.

The city maintains that even if the contract had been properly authorized, the increased compensation should not have taken effect before the appropriate pay period following approval.

The suspension creates uncertainty about when, or whether, the higher compensation will be implemented.

It does not, by itself, establish that the contract is legally invalid or that any board member committed wrongdoing.

Governor Kehoe Requests State Investigation

The controversy took another major turn Friday when Gov. Mike Kehoe formally asked Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway to investigate the police board’s actions.

Kehoe specifically raised concerns about possible violations of Missouri’s Sunshine Law during meetings held on or about October 17.

In his official statement, the governor said:

While I remain supportive of the authority of the citizen-led St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners, their recent decision to fast-track Chief Tracy’s contract extension during a closed-door, non-transparent process raises serious concerns.

Kehoe requested an investigation into the board’s compliance with open-meeting requirements and any enforcement action warranted by the findings.

The governor’s intervention is particularly significant because he appointed the citizen members of the police board under Missouri’s restored state oversight system.

The dispute therefore involves not only city officials challenging the board but also the governor questioning the procedures his own appointees followed.

Attorney General Hanaway later said her office would investigate whether violations occurred.

As of October 24, no final investigative findings or judicial determination establishing a Sunshine Law violation have been publicly identified in the reviewed reporting.

Missouri Sunshine Law at the Center of Dispute

Missouri’s Sunshine Law, established under Chapter 610 of the Revised Statutes of Missouri, generally requires public governmental bodies to keep meetings, records, votes, and deliberations open unless a specific legal exception applies.

Section 610.011 establishes the state’s public policy favoring openness in government.

The law permits certain closed meetings, including discussions involving specified legal and personnel matters. However, those exceptions are not unlimited.

Public bodies must comply with applicable requirements governing meeting notices, agendas, closed sessions, and official actions.

One central question is whether the police board had sufficient legal justification to conduct the negotiations and approve the agreement through the procedures it used.

Another involves the board’s decision to hold an emergency Saturday meeting after issuing notice Friday afternoon.

The board has argued that time-sensitive negotiations and an approaching deadline made expedited action necessary.

Missouri law generally requires at least 24 hours’ notice of public meetings, subject to exceptions when good cause makes compliance impossible or impractical.

Whether the circumstances surrounding Tracy’s contract satisfied those requirements is now a matter for legal examination.

A closed meeting or shortened notice period does not automatically establish a violation. Investigators must examine the specific actions taken, the statutory exceptions invoked and the circumstances supporting the board’s decisions.

Mayor Cara Spencer Challenges the Agreement

Mayor Spencer has been among the most outspoken critics of both the compensation package and the process used to approve it.

After the city’s announcement Friday, Spencer expressed outrage over what she called a lack of public accountability.

“I am outraged by how this was done,” Spencer said in a statement Spectrum News reported.

The mayor argued that the financial consequences extend beyond the $112,000 increase in annual base salary.

She said the additional pension and related obligations could ultimately cost taxpayers more than $1 million over the life of the agreement.

Spencer has also raised concerns that compensation provisions could require corresponding adjustments for St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson under city pay-parity requirements.

Those potential additional costs broaden the financial implications beyond Tracy’s individual salary.

The mayor has questioned why the board moved so quickly to renegotiate a contract that was already scheduled to continue into 2029.

She has also challenged the claim that an immediate agreement was necessary to keep Tracy in St. Louis.

The police board has not publicly identified the other city reportedly recruiting the chief.

For Spencer, the controversy illustrates the difficulties of having a state-appointed board make major financial decisions that affect the city’s budget.

Police Board Defends Its Decision

Board President Chris Saracino has defended the amended agreement, saying commissioners acted in the city’s interest by trying to retain Tracy.

The board said other police departments were actively recruiting the chief, creating pressure to negotiate a new agreement.

The board also argued that the revised compensation structure would eliminate reliance on a separate income source Tracy previously had.

Under earlier arrangements, Tracy received city compensation while also benefiting from privately funded supplemental employment arrangements.

His December 2025 contract set an annual base salary of $183,000 and permitted outside employment that did not interfere with his responsibilities as police chief.

Tracy subsequently worked in an educational consulting capacity with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The board maintains that the new agreement consolidates his compensation into his police employment and allows him to focus exclusively on leading the department.

Saracino has also emphasized the importance of continuity in police leadership.

The board points to reported reductions in crime during Tracy’s tenure as evidence supporting its efforts to retain him.

However, critics contend that even if the board had legitimate reasons to renegotiate the contract, those reasons do not eliminate its obligation to comply with public-meeting requirements.

The distinction between the merits of retaining Tracy and the legality of the approval process is central to the developing dispute.

Police Officers’ Union Questions Compensation Priorities

The controversy has also exposed tensions between the compensation awarded to the department’s top executive and the financial concerns of rank-and-file officers and civilian employees.

The St. Louis Police Officers’ Association has publicly criticized the agreement, arguing that it sends the wrong message to employees seeking competitive compensation.

Union President Martin Garcia has questioned why the chief’s contract received urgent attention while other employees continue to face unresolved compensation issues.

The union has pointed to civilian and professional employees who have worked without a new contract since June 2025 and officers whose salaries remain below those offered by some neighboring jurisdictions.

The police board has responded that it has already taken steps to address compensation disparities.

Those measures reportedly include raises for officers, command personnel and civilian employees during 2026.

Nevertheless, the chief’s new agreement has intensified questions about how to distribute limited police funding.

Spencer has argued that additional spending on executive compensation competes with resources needed to recruit and retain officers.

The board disputes the suggestion that retaining an experienced chief and improving employee compensation are mutually exclusive priorities.

What Does Tracy’s Contract Actually Cost?

The financial debate involves several different figures that should not be confused.

Tracy’s previous contract established a base salary of $183,000 annually. The amended agreement raises that figure to $295,000, an increase of $112,000.

That calculation excludes the full cost of benefits, retirement contributions, future salary adjustments, and other contractual obligations.

Reports examining the agreement indicate that it includes annual 4% salary increases and a $24,500 annual retirement contribution.

The agreement also contains provisions addressing benefits and termination compensation.

Spencer estimates the broader financial impact could exceed $1 million over the contract’s duration.

That figure reflects the mayor’s assessment of additional obligations, not a completed independent audit.

The board has emphasized that Tracy previously received substantial outside compensation in addition to his city salary.

From the board’s perspective, consolidating compensation under one employer offers a more straightforward employment arrangement.

From the city’s perspective, however, privately funded compensation and public-fund expenditures are not financially interchangeable.

The distinction matters because taxpayers may now be responsible for expenses previously supported through other arrangements.

Questions also remain about whether the agreement could create additional financial obligations involving the fire chief’s compensation.

A complete accounting would require examining the executed contract, payroll records, retirement provisions, and applicable city compensation requirements.

State Oversight Faces an Early Test

The controversy follows Missouri’s restoration of state oversight of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2025.

The governance change transferred substantial authority over police operations from the city’s previous management structure to a board that includes gubernatorial appointees.

Supporters of state oversight argued that the arrangement would improve public safety administration and provide more consistent leadership.

Opponents questioned whether transferring authority away from locally elected officials would weaken accountability to St. Louis residents.

The Tracy contract dispute highlights those competing concerns.

Although the police board exercises substantial authority over department leadership, city taxpayers remain responsible for significant police expenditures.

That creates a potential conflict when board decisions affect municipal finances without the level of public participation city officials believe is required.

Kehoe’s request for an investigation shows that support for state oversight does not necessarily mean endorsing every decision or procedure the board uses.

The governor has expressed continued support for the board’s governing authority while questioning how commissioners handled this particular agreement.

The attorney general’s findings could help clarify the legal obligations governing future board meetings and contract approvals.

What Happens Next?

Several important questions remain unresolved.

The attorney general’s investigation must determine whether the board complied with Missouri’s Sunshine Law, including requirements involving meeting notices, closed-session discussions, and official action.

The city must also determine how to administer Tracy’s compensation while the legal dispute continues.

The retroactive payroll adjustment may require additional review to establish whether payments were properly authorized.

Another question is whether the board will reconsider the agreement through a new process if investigators identify procedural deficiencies.

Any such action would depend on applicable law, the investigation’s findings, and decisions by the responsible officials.

The dispute does not currently establish that Tracy will leave the department or that his employment as police chief has been terminated.

Nor does the suspension of the raise automatically resolve the status of the amended contract.

For now, the disagreement concerns implementing his compensation agreement and the legality of the board’s approval process.

A Larger Question About Public Accountability

The dispute over Robert Tracy’s compensation has become a test of how police leadership makes decisions under St. Louis’ state oversight system.

The police board maintains that retaining Tracy was an important public safety objective. The mayor argues that the board’s procedures and financial commitments lacked adequate transparency and accountability.

The governor has now called for an independent legal examination of those procedures.

At stake is more than the difference between a $183,000 salary and a $295,000 salary.

The controversy raises questions about who can commit public funds, how that authority must be exercised, and what information residents are entitled to before making significant financial decisions.

Those questions matter most when decisions involve an essential public service supported by taxpayer dollars.

The immediate outcome is clear: St. Louis has paused implementation of the police chief’s substantial pay increase, and Missouri’s attorney general has committed to examining the process that produced it.

It remains uncertain whether the agreement ultimately survives unchanged, requires reconsideration, or becomes the subject of additional legal action.

For St. Louis residents, the investigation may clarify how their police department is governed and whether the board followed the transparency requirements established under Missouri law.

STL.News will continue following the investigation, the status of Chief Tracy’s compensation agreement, and any subsequent action by the St. Louis Board of Police Commissioners.