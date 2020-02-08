St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Signs Legislation Requiring Prevailing Wage for Large Projects in the city

The Mayor’s action is expected to directly benefit thousands of individuals, including minority and women contractors

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) St Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson today signed new legislation to ensure skilled workers on large construction projects in the City of St. Louis are paid a prevailing wage. The Mayor’s action is expected to directly benefit thousands of individuals, including minority and women contractors.

Board Bill 88CSAA (committee substitute as amended) was sponsored by 11th Ward Alderwoman Sarah Wood Martin and received unanimous approval from the full Board of Aldermen on January 31, 2020.

“Thank you to Alderwoman Martin for working with her colleagues to get this important legislation to my desk. As a City, we should be doing everything possible to level the playing field for all our hardworking men and women of the trades. They more than deserve it,” said Mayor Krewson.

The new wage requirements will apply to construction projects that are worth more than $1 million and receive public development incentives from the City of St. Louis. The new requirements will also only apply to projects in the City that issue requests for proposals (RFP) or bids, or award contracts, beginning 60 days from today.

“This is all about giving our local contractors a fair chance. When the City decides to incentivize projects, we have to make sure our skilled workers are able to bid competitively against someone from outside the region, state, or maybe even the country,” added Alderwoman Martin.

In addition to supporting minority and women contractors, this legislation also cements Mayor Krewson’s ongoing commitments to requiring participation by apprentices and City residents in construction projects in the City that receive public development incentives.

You can read about the new requirements here: Board Bill Number 88, Session 2019-2020