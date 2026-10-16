St. Louis Man Gets 15 Years for Attacking Elderly Woman

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 16, 2026 (STL.News) A 68-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a violent home invasion in which he attacked a 74-year-old woman inside her apartment, choking, striking, and biting her before her adult son intervened and restrained the attacker until police arrived.

Maurice Randolph received the sentence Thursday, October 15, 2026, following his conviction for first-degree assault of a special victim and first-degree burglary, according to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

The attack occurred October 8, 2023, in the 3000 block of North 23rd Street in the city’s St. Louis Place neighborhood.

Prosecutors described a disturbing assault against an elderly woman who was inside her own home when Randolph entered and attacked her. The confrontation ended when the victim’s 54-year-old son arrived to deliver groceries and discovered his mother being assaulted.

The son fought Randolph using a can of tomatoes, eventually overpowering him and holding him until police officers arrived.

The woman suffered serious injuries and required hospitalization.

Son Interrupts Violent Attack on His Mother

According to the Circuit Attorney’s Office, Randolph entered the woman’s apartment on October 8, 2023, and began a physical assault that included choking her, striking her, and biting her face and ears.

The victim, who was 74 at the time, was inside her residence when the violence occurred.

The attack continued until her son arrived at the apartment with groceries.

When the 54-year-old man entered, he heard Randolph threatening his mother and discovered him standing over her while the assault was still underway.

Rather than retreating, the son immediately intervened to protect his mother.

Prosecutors said he used a can of tomatoes to fight Randolph, eventually gaining control of the situation and restraining him until law enforcement officers reached the apartment.

The intervention brought the attack to an end and allowed emergency responders to provide medical attention to the injured woman.

Police found the victim suffering from serious injuries. Emergency medical personnel transported her to a hospital for treatment.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office did not disclose additional information about the woman’s recovery or her current medical condition.

Circuit Attorney Praises Son’s Courage

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore credited the victim’s son with taking extraordinary action to protect his mother during the violent confrontation.

Gore said the son’s intervention may have prevented an even more serious outcome.

The prosecutor also pointed to Randolph’s criminal history as evidence of the importance of pursuing serious consequences for repeat violent offenders.

The sentencing represents the conclusion of a criminal prosecution involving an elderly victim, a residential burglary and a violent assault that prosecutors characterized as a significant threat to public safety.

The case also highlights the vulnerability of residents who are attacked inside their homes, where they ordinarily expect to be secure.

For the victim’s family, the incident involved not only a violent intrusion into a private residence but also the immediate danger faced by an elderly woman who was physically overpowered by her attacker.

Her son’s arrival interrupted the assault at a critical moment.

Randolph Had Previous Burglary Convictions

The Circuit Attorney’s Office confirmed that Randolph had an established criminal history before the October 2023 attack.

His prior convictions included burglary, stealing, and drug-related offenses.

Among those offenses was a 2008 conviction for first-degree burglary and felony theft that resulted in a 15-year prison sentence.

The earlier conviction is particularly significant because the latest case also involved unlawful entry into a residence and a serious crime against an occupant.

Randolph’s previous criminal record was specifically cited by prosecutors when discussing the importance of holding repeat offenders accountable.

However, the prosecutor’s announcement did not provide a complete timeline of Randolph’s incarceration history or establish how much of his earlier sentence he served.

It also did not specify whether Randolph was subject to enhanced sentencing provisions in the latest case.

The confirmed outcome is a new 15-year prison sentence for the offenses associated with the October 2023 home invasion.

Assault of a Special Victim and First-Degree Burglary

Randolph was sentenced for first-degree assault of a special victim and first-degree burglary.

The special-victim designation is an important distinction in this case because the woman was 74 years old when she was attacked.

Missouri law provides enhanced protections and criminal penalties in certain assault cases involving people who qualify as special victims, including individuals within specified age categories.

First-degree burglary is also a serious felony under Missouri law. The offense generally involves knowingly entering or remaining unlawfully in a building or inhabitable structure for the purpose of committing a crime while additional statutory circumstances are present.

The combination of assault and burglary offenses reflects the serious nature of the conduct described by prosecutors.

In Randolph’s case, the attack occurred inside the victim’s apartment, and the violence continued until her son intervened.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office announced a 15-year sentence in the Missouri Department of Corrections but did not specify in its public release how the individual sentences for the two offenses were structured.

It also did not identify the sentencing judge or provide details about the trial or plea proceedings that led to the sentence.

Those distinctions are important because a sentence announced by prosecutors does not necessarily establish whether individual counts were ordered to run concurrently or consecutively.

St. Louis Place Neighborhood Was Scene of Attack

The assault occurred in St. Louis Place, a neighborhood north of downtown St. Louis.

The location identified by prosecutors was the 3000 block of North 23rd Street.

The neighborhood includes residential properties where residents and families live alongside vacant properties and other features common to older urban neighborhoods.

The circumstances of this case underscore a particular concern associated with residential violent crime: the ability of an offender to enter a private residence and confront an occupant who may have limited ability to defend themselves.

Unlike crimes occurring in public spaces, home invasions place victims in danger within an environment where they should reasonably expect privacy and safety.

For elderly residents, the consequences of a serious physical assault can be especially severe.

In this case, prosecutors confirmed that the woman required hospital treatment after being choked, struck, and bitten.

No additional details about the extent of her injuries were released.

The case also shows how quickly a routine family visit can turn into an emergency.

The victim’s son was reportedly arriving with groceries, an ordinary act of assistance that unexpectedly placed him in the middle of a violent confrontation.

His intervention ended the attack before police arrived.

Violent Crime Prosecution in St. Louis

The sentencing comes as St. Louis continues addressing violent crime through police investigations, criminal prosecutions and efforts to hold repeat offenders accountable.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office is responsible for prosecuting state-level felony and misdemeanor offenses committed within the city.

Cases involving violent assaults, burglaries and crimes against vulnerable residents are among the matters handled by its prosecutors.

The office’s Violent Crime Unit was responsible for Randolph’s case.

Violent Crime Unit Supervisor Adam Field prosecuted the matter, according to the October 15 announcement.

The successful prosecution resulted in a substantial prison sentence more than three years after the original attack.

Although the case originated in October 2023, the sentencing occurred in October 2026, illustrating how much time can pass between a serious criminal offense and the final sentencing decision.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office did not explain the duration of the proceedings.

The case nevertheless reached a sentencing outcome that prosecutors presented as an important measure of accountability for an attack on an elderly St. Louis resident.

Elderly Residents and Home Safety

Violent crimes involving older victims raise concerns beyond the immediate injuries suffered during an attack.

Elderly residents may face greater physical vulnerability when confronted by a younger or stronger attacker, particularly when an assault involves choking, repeated blows or other direct physical violence.

The injuries sustained during such incidents can require extensive medical care and may affect a victim’s ability to continue living independently.

The psychological consequences can also be significant, especially when an attack takes place inside the victim’s own home.

A residence is ordinarily a place of refuge. When a violent offender enters that space, the experience can undermine a person’s sense of security long after the immediate danger has ended.

In Randolph’s case, prosecutors confirmed that the victim suffered serious injuries, but they did not release information about her long-term physical or emotional recovery.

The public announcement did not disclose the woman’s identity.

Her son’s identity also was not released.

Protecting the privacy of victims and family members is particularly important in cases involving violent crimes against elderly residents.

Fifteen-Year Sentence Brings Criminal Case to Conclusion

Randolph’s sentencing marks a significant development in a case that began with a violent attack inside a St. Louis apartment three years earlier.

The circumstances described by prosecutors were particularly disturbing: a 74-year-old woman was assaulted in her home, her attacker continued the violence as her son arrived, and the son was forced to physically intervene to protect his mother.

The son’s actions ultimately allowed police to take control of the situation and emergency responders to assist the injured victim.

The case also involved a defendant with prior convictions for burglary and other offenses, including a 15-year sentence from a 2008 conviction.

The new sentence places Randolph in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the first-degree assault and burglary offenses.

For the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, the outcome reflects its stated commitment to pursuing accountability in serious violent crime cases, particularly those involving vulnerable victims and repeat offenders.

For the victim and her family, the sentencing provides a measure of legal accountability following an attack that could have had even more devastating consequences without the son’s intervention.

The official criminal case number is 2322-CR02397-01.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing on October 15, 2026.

Source: St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office, official news release, October 15, 2026, “Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Attacking 74-Year-Old Woman in Her Home.”

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