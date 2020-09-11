St. Louis; Louquincy Carr Charged with Armed Robbery | USAO-EDMO

(STL.News) – Louquincy Carr, 35, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged by a federal complaint for robbery in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile Store. Carr will be presented in court today in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Nannette A. Baker for his initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 24, 2020, Carr entered a T-Mobile store located on South Grand Boulevard in St. Louis. Carr looked at some display phones before approaching the counter. At the counter, an employee showed Carr what appeared to be an iPhone in its box. Then, Carr pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at the employee and demanded money from the register while also placing the boxed phone into his pants pocket. The employee complied and handed over United States currency. Thereafter, Carr forced the employee into the back office at gunpoint. Carr then fled the store on foot. Forensic evidence led to the identification of Carr.

According to court documents, on September 10, 2020, the Carr was taken into custody by law enforcement and search warrants were executed at two different residences at which the Carr is known to stay. Located during the execution of the search warrant was a silver handgun that appeared to be consistent with the gun the Carr used during the charged robbery.

This investigation is part of Operation LeGend which is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in St. Louis in 2020. The operation honors the memory of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, one of the youngest fatalities during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Additional federal agents from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, DEA and ATF to surge resources to these cities to help state and local officials fighting violent crime. The Department of Homeland Security is also contributing agents to these efforts in St. Louis.

These charges are the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

