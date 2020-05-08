St. Louis City Man Slaven Nedic Sentenced for Striking a Guard at the Social Security Administration

(STL.News) – After having served approximately 26 months in pretrial detention, Slaven Nedic, 28, of St. Louis, was sentenced to three years of probation. Nedic appeared today before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

According to court documents, on March 9, 2018, Nedic entered the lobby of the Crestwood office of the Social Security Administration and punched an armed guard in the face. He also attempted to obtain control of the guard’s firearm during the ensuing physical confrontation. An unarmed employee of the administrative agency heard the altercation, and came to the guard’s aid. The two were able to restrain Nedic until local law enforcement officials arrived. Nedic has been in custody since his arrest on March 9, 2018.

The case was handled by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Berry handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

