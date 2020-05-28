St. Louis City Hall to Reopen to Visitors with Additional Safety Precautions, Restrictions

Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings and have their temperature taken

ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Visitors will be required to wear masks or face coverings and have their temperature taken. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted inside.

There are also new capacity limits on elevators and new placards on the floors to encourage good social distancing of six feet apart. Additionally, some offices that traditionally see a larger customer volume will require visitors to wait outside or in their car.

For example, the Department of Revenue asks for all customers to first visit stlouiscollector.com and reserve a place in their virtual line. Customers will then be prompted to enter their name, cell phone number, and if they are visiting for the Motor Vehicle or Driver’s License department. A text message will be sent informing customers of their place in line and another one when it is their turn to enter. The Department of Revenue will only permit entry to one adult per transaction.

Members of the public are still encouraged to take advantage of online services that can be completed using the City’s website, like getting a personal property tax waiver from the Assessor’s Office. Visitors can also call ahead, using the City’s directory.

On March 31, when Mayor Lyda Krewson ordered the closure of City Hall to visitors as part of her unprecedented response and leadership during COVID-19, drop-boxes were placed at the Tucker Blvd. entrance of City Hall for individual departments/offices. Those boxes will remain so people can continue dropping off payments or other information and materials.

These same safety precautions and restrictions apply to all City buildings, including 1520 Market St. On June 1, St. Louis City Municipal Court will allow visitors inside to access cashier and customer service windows but will continue holding virtual court instead of in-person hearings. Courthouses associated with the 22nd Judicial Circuit are scheduled to reopen to the public at a later date.

The City of St. Louis continues to thank its residents, visitors, and businesses for their continued cooperation and understanding during this challenging and uncertain time.