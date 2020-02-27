Springfield Sex Offender, Terry Lee Holmes Sentenced for Failing to Register

SPRINGFIELD, MO (STL.News) A Springfield, Missouri, man was sentenced in federal court today for his fourth conviction of failing to register as a sex offender.

Terry Lee Holmes, 66, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to two years and nine months in federal prison without parole. Holmes will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements, which may apply throughout his life.

On Oct. 10, 2019, Holmes pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender. According to court documents, Holmes has failed to register and follow the registration laws since his release from state prison in Illinois, where he served 20 years for aggravated criminal sexual assault. For more than 14 years, he has disregarded his registration requirements. Holmes failed to register even after he was repeatedly convicted for failing to register as a sex offender.

Holmes was located by a deputy marshal, who learned he was living near an elementary school playground. He has never registered in the state of Missouri as a sex offender.

Holmes has prior felony convictions for the aggravated sexual assaults of two victims, a 3-year-old and a 7-year-old child, and three prior felony convictions (in Illinois and Arkansas) for failing to register as a sex offender.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ami Harshad Miller. It was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service.

