Springfield, MO to rebroadcast 2014 Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert on web and cable

Springfield, MO (STL.News) Remember the good old days when people could attend concerts?

One concert in particular stands out to City of Springfield Department of Public Information & Civic Engagement staff – the Ozark Mountain Daredevils concert at the Gillioz Theatre that took place on the second night of the 2014 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival.

The Daredevils agreed to allow the City to livestream the concert from inside the Gillioz to a screen on Park Central Square if the Gillioz concert sold out. It did, and we did – to an audience of about 2,000 people in lawn chairs.

A lot has happened since then, including the death of Daredevil Steve Cash last October and a global pandemic. The 2020 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, set to take place last weekend, was cancelled due to COVID-19.

We decided to relive some of the magic of that 2014 Daredevils concert, but this time, from our couches, recliners and patios. We’re calling it the We Dare You to Stay Home Concert.

In partnership with the Daredevils and the festival, the City will rebroadcast the 2014 concert to route66festivalsgf.com and the City’s cable channels – Mediacom channel 15.1 and 80 and AT&T Uverse channel 99 – at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.

Viewers are encouraged to post photos of themselves enjoying the concert at home to social media by tagging #DareToStayHome.

“We are very appreciative for this opportunity to revisit this special night for the band and the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival. We hope everyone enjoys the show and smiles when they see our lost brother, Steve Cash, having a blast playing his heart out for the crowd,” said Daredevils manager Dwight Glenn.