Spain Can Modify Sedition Laws – Exclusive State Competence

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, said this Wednesday that Spain is “free” to modify the crime of sedition in its Penal Code because it is a matter that falls within the “exclusive competence” of the Member States, as long as they respect the constitutional and international obligations.

This was expressed at the close of a debate on democratic health in Spain held in plenary session of the European Parliament at the request of the European People’s Party and in which Reynders has also indicated that community services are examining another modification, the one that affects crime of embezzlement, to clarify how it affects the protection of European funds required by EU regulations and whether they comply with European standards, particularly those for the protection of the bloc’s financial interests.

“The European Commission is aware of the reform of the provisions of the crime of sedition in the Criminal Code. However, as with most criminal offences, the crime of sedition is something that falls exclusively within the competence of the Member States” , Reynders has indicated.

Reynders Regrets The Breakdown of Negotiations on The CGPJ



Throughout the little more than an hour that the debate held in Strasbourg (France) has lasted, some thirty MEPs of all stripes have intervened, at least half of them Spanish, with positions that follow the line set by their respective families politics in Spain.

In this context, Reynders has reviewed the recommendations that the European Commission made to Spain in its annual report on the Rule of Law published last July and indicated that its progression will be analyzed again in the next report, scheduled for mid-year, including the blockade in the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and other issues such as recent appointments to the Supreme Court.

Regarding the situation in the CGPJ, Reynders regretted that negotiations between the government and the opposition broke down last fall, while calling on all parties to “take all necessary actions” to resolve the situation.

In this context, he has insisted that the renewal of the CGPJ must be a priority and has considered the recent appointment of four new members of the Constitutional Court “important”, since “the functioning of constitutional bodies is essential for the rule of law” .

“We are going to closely follow the rule of law in Spain, as in other countries”, the commissioner concluded.

