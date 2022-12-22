S&P, Nasdaq, Dow slides on strong economic data; Micron hits chipmakers

Spencer Platt U.S. stocks sank on Thursday, weighed down by robust economic data that potentially gives room to the Federal Reserve to continue policy tightening. Micron Technology (MU) dragged down semiconductor stocks after announcing layoffs and a disappointing outlook. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) was down 2.47% to 10,444.66 points in morning trade, with Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) falling more than 3% each. The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) was 1.80% lower at 3,808.80 points, while the blue-chip Dow (DJI) declined 1.42% to 32,901.08 points. All 11 S&P sectors fell, with Technolgy and Consumer Discretionary the top losers. Volume is also expected to be lower on Thursday, with many traveling ahead of the Christmas long weekend. The final measure of Q3 GDP growth was revised upward to 3.2%, more than the expected 2.9%, signaling a robust economy despite the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes. Additionally, the number of Americans filing for initial jobless claims came in lower than expected, rising by 2K to 216K compared to the anticipated 225K. The data showed that the labor market continued to remain stubbornly resilient. Also fueling some of the negative sentiment is billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper, who stated he’s been “leaning short” equities in the last couple of weeks as he doesn’t see interest rates coming down soon around the world. “The 2022 bear market will be remembered as a year when collapsing growth stock valuations and rising interest rates doomed almost every asset class to return purgatory,” Scott Opsal, director for equities at Leuthold Weeden, said. “Hopes for avoiding a second down year rest with a potential top in interest rates and solid earnings underpinning the stock market.” “Wall Street strategists have a year-end 2023 price target of just over 4,000 for the S&P 500, a few percentage points of upside from today but hardly reason to toast a prosperous new year,” he said. In other economic data, the November index of leading indicators came in at -1.0% to 113.5 compared to the expected -0.5% figure. Turning to the bond markets, rates were mixed. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) was lower by 3 basis points to 3.65%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) rose 1 basis point to 4.23%. Among active movers, chip giant Micron fell after it indicated that demand for its memory chip products continued to fall and announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce. Micron’s drop weighed on the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOX), while shares of peers such as NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and Marvell Technology (MRVL) slipped.