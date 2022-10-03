S&P, Dow, Nasdaq futures rise as yield declines pick up steam

Stock index futures are now higher Monday as the move in cash to bonds is pushing rates down further.

Stocks are coming off their third-straight losing week, with only one winning week in the last seven.

S&P futures (SPX) +0.8%, Dow futures (INDU) +0.8% and Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.4% are higher.

Energy is the best-preforming S&P sector premarket, with oil prices surging on anticipation of an OPEC+ cut.

The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 9 basis points to 3.71%. The 2-year yield (US2Y) is down 5 basis points to 4.15%.

U.K. gilt rates are falling again after the government was forced into a U-turn on the elimination of the top rate of tax.

On the economic calendar, the ISM manufacturing index is due shortly after the start of trading. Economists are looking for a drop for September to 52.2, with the prices paid component falling to 51.9.

Among active individual issues, Tesla is down after its deliveries missed forecasts.